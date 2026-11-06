Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Kimi Antonelli: “My 2027 preparation starts now” after F1 title triumph

Following four whirlwind days, Kimi Antonelli says his Formula 1 title triumph still feels surreal and unprocessed, but it hasn't distracted him from the task at hand

Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 6, 2026, 9:42 AM

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

It has been quite the week for Kimi Antonelli.

After celebrating his record-breaking world title on the Mexico Grand Prix podium, where he was hoisted aloft by Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, and at the post-race party, the Italian was whisked away for sponsor commitments on Monday in the Mexican capital.

Antonelli then flew to Sao Paulo overnight for a very special gathering with the Senna family, paying tribute to his childhood hero. Following another partner appearance at the behest of Mercedes title sponsor Petronas, it was back to business for F1's youngest champion as he addressed the media in Interlagos.

To quote the title character in the classic 1986 film Ferris Bueller's Day Off: "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it."

That time to pause and reflect has not yet arrived for F1's latest superstar, and how could it amid a gruelling triple-header?

"I had such a crazy sequence of events in these days," Antonelli said on Thursday. "I won the championship, then spent time with the Senna family, which was already an incredible event. So, definitely I would have liked a bit more time to just sit down and reflect and realise what happened.

"It still feels surreal, you know? This morning, the team gave me a special t-shirt and when I looked at it, I was like: 'Wow. Is this even real?' There was just so much going on at once that it's kind of overloading my head as well."

Watch: Kimi: Two Years that Changed Everything

Finishing the year as F1 world driver's champion

Antonelli felt the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony on 12 December in Shanghai would be the ‘clear moment’ when his historic achievement could finally begin to sink in, with the season over and the world champion's trophy in his physical possession.

That gala will be the official moment Antonelli is crowned world champion, but F1 management had already gone out of its way to capture the moment in Mexico, working with Mercedes and the FIA to honour Antonelli with a specially tailored podium ceremony.

Producers of the post-race ceremony selected the iconic Italian song Nessun Dorma, a fitting coincidence as it was the favourite tune of Antonelli's late grandfather, triggering a strong emotional reaction.

Sarà Perché Ti Amo then played, echoing its use at Monza following Antonelli’s comeback win. "The first song was very emotional for me because it was a song that my grandfather always used to listen to, so it was very special to hear that," Antonelli said afterwards on Sunday night, reduced to tears. "I think he would be very proud."

Fast-forward to Sao Paulo, though, and Antonelli vowed to put the rest of the celebrations on hold until the season is over. Brazil? Back to business as usual, as with the title secured Antonelli can already start thinking about how to defend it next year.

"I'm actually very excited to be here," he said despite the accumulated fatigue. "It's a good opportunity to try to finish the season on top, but I also feel like my 2027 preparation starts now.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

"It's going to be important to finish the season strong in order to gain confidence ahead of 2027. And then once the season is over, I get a few days to enjoy everything else."

The luxury afforded by his 2026 dominance and early title clinch is the freedom to attack the remaining four races without pressure. Will F1 see a different, more aggressive version of Antonelli? More relaxed, yes, but Antonelli felt it was also important for him not to lose the intensity that got him here in the first place and allowed him to win nine grands prix.

"I will not be as tense now that the championship is done, I think I will be able to enjoy the driving even more," he acknowledged. "But the important thing is not to be too relaxed. It's still important to have the same intensity. Of course, we've still got the constructors' championship to win and it will be very nice to clinch it this weekend.

"So, on my side, I will just think about winning the race. I'm going to try to go on track with the same determination and intensity, same hunger.

"Of course, more relaxed... but not too much."

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