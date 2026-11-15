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Kimi Antonelli names biggest threat to 2027 title defence as he warns Mercedes advantage may fade

The 20-year-old says this season's closing races will help prepare for his 2027 defence

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 15, 2026, 10:26 PM

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images





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2026 Formula 1 champion Kimi Antonelli has chosen Red Bull's Max Verstappen as the driver most likely to stand in the way of his title defence in 2027.

In only his second season in the series, the Mercedes driver became F1's youngest world champion at the Mexican Grand Prix, at the age of 20 years and 68 days, and the first Italian to win the title since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

But speaking at a press conference in San Marino on Thursday, Antonelli made it clear that he expects a much tougher fight next season, and named the four-time champion as his main rival.

"If I had to choose one driver, I'd say Max - he's the one who might cause the most problems," Antonelli said, speaking in Italian.

Verstappen missed out on the 2025 title by just two points to McLaren's Lando Norris. He has won three of the last five grands prix and sits second in the drivers' standings on 279 points, 111 behind Antonelli.

Antonelli admitted that Mercedes' advantage from the opening races, when it won the first six grands prix, has gone.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

"It's very important to go to the track and win to show that we're still the best. Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari have got a lot closer and we're not as dominant as we were at the start of the season. The performance between us is closer, and from track to track the balance of power can change," he said.

"It's difficult to say whether we'll be able to repeat it with the budget cap and the limits on wind tunnel hours, which are lower for us now that we've won."

Antonelli welcomed the prospect of a closer battle.

"Definitely. The end of the season can already give us an idea of what next year could be like. It would be a great challenge for me to have to fight drivers of that calibre at every grand prix," he said.

The 20-year-old also insisted his title had done nothing to dull his appetite.

"Despite the win, I'm maybe even hungrier than before. Winning is a beautiful feeling and one of the best things that can happen to you. You want to relive the moment more and more," Antonelli said. "These last races are already preparation for 2027 for me, so the goal is to finish the year well, maybe with a few wins, and try to repeat it next year. It's only the beginning."

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