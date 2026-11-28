Formula 1 Qatar GP

Kimi Antonelli questions Mercedes F1 Qatar qualifying call: "Need to review"

The world champion missed out on pole for the Qatar Grand Prix to team-mate George Russell

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 7:31 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images





Motorsport Silver Streak



For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.

2026 Formula 1 champion Kimi Antonelli says Mercedes needs to review its decision to send him out first in the final runs of qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix.

The Italian driver, who had topped the timesheets in every practice session at the Losail International Circuit, lost pole position to his team-mate George Russell.

Russell took pole with a 1m21.695s on his first run in Q3, 0.128 seconds clear of Antonelli. Neither driver improved on their final attempt, leaving the Brackley outfit to lock out the front row ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.

Speaking after qualifying, Antonelli admitted he had struggled in the middle part of the lap, but made it clear he had not wanted to be first in the queue for the last runs.

"On my side, I struggled a lot in sector two today. I just couldn't get the sequence together," Antonelli said.

"But I had a good feeling going into Q3, and just we need to review with the team, because that last run, I wanted to go at the back, but they sent me first. So we just need to review on that."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

While Antonelli secured the drivers' title at the Mexican Grand Prix, Russell is still in the fight for second in the championship. Heading into the Qatar Grand Prix, which is the penultimate race of the season, the 28-year-old sits fourth in the standings.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is second with 304 points, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is third with 267 points and Russell is fourth with 264 points. McLaren's Lando Norris, who will start from third on the grid in Qatar, is fifth but on the same number of points as Russell.

"Since we brought the upgrade package in Malaysia, this is the first real high-speed circuit, which showcases the downforce we have had in those corners," Russell said after qualifying.

"We have just been evolving the set-up ever since and slowly been improving the car since the mid phase of the season.

"We have always tended to go well here. It's a track I really enjoy. It's one of the best on the calendar. Bring on tomorrow!"

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article F1 Qatar GP: George Russell beats Kimi Antonelli to pole

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Lydia Mee





Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"





Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity





Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff

More from

George Russell





George Russell: Max Verstappen comments "amusing", but I stand by what I said



Formula 1



Formula 1



Qatar GP



George Russell: Max Verstappen comments "amusing", but I stand by what I said





War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?





Max Verstappen continues George Russell fallout, labels his 2026 F1 season a "complete disaster"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Max Verstappen continues George Russell fallout, labels his 2026 F1 season a "complete disaster"

More from

Mercedes





F1 Qatar GP long runs: Kimi Antonelli nearly a second clear of Max Verstappen on Friday



Formula 1



Formula 1



Qatar GP



21 h



F1 Qatar GP long runs: Kimi Antonelli nearly a second clear of Max Verstappen on Friday





Lando Norris: Mercedes “at a different level” in Qatar



Formula 1



Formula 1



Qatar GP



23 h



Lando Norris: Mercedes “at a different level” in Qatar





How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion



Formula 1



How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion

Latest news





F1 Qatar GP: George Russell beats Kimi Antonelli to pole



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Qatar GP



20 min



F1 Qatar GP: George Russell beats Kimi Antonelli to pole





Riders back Marc Marquez and hit out at race control after Valencia GP sprint fiasco



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Valencia GP



1 h



Riders back Marc Marquez and hit out at race control after Valencia GP sprint fiasco





MotoGP Valencia GP: Full starting grid



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Valencia GP



1 h



MotoGP Valencia GP: Full starting grid





Pedro Acosta explains Valencia sprint struggles after disappointing finish



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Valencia GP



1 h



Pedro Acosta explains Valencia sprint struggles after disappointing finish

Feature

Discover prime content





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Qatar GP



Formula 1



Qatar GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Qatar GP





The two debates at the heart of F1’s overtaking quandary



Formula 1



Qatar GP



By Stuart Codling



The two debates at the heart of F1’s overtaking quandary





This is a golden opportunity for F1 and the FIA to nail its 2030 rules



Formula 1



Qatar GP



By Filip Cleeren



This is a golden opportunity for F1 and the FIA to nail its 2030 rules





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1990s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1990s

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe