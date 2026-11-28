Formula 1 Qatar GP
Kimi Antonelli questions Mercedes F1 Qatar qualifying call: "Need to review"
The world champion missed out on pole for the Qatar Grand Prix to team-mate George Russell
Lydia Mee
Published: Nov 28, 2026, 7:31 PM
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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images
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2026 Formula 1 champion Kimi Antonelli says Mercedes needs to review its decision to send him out first in the final runs of qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix.
The Italian driver, who had topped the timesheets in every practice session at the Losail International Circuit, lost pole position to his team-mate George Russell.
Russell took pole with a 1m21.695s on his first run in Q3, 0.128 seconds clear of Antonelli. Neither driver improved on their final attempt, leaving the Brackley outfit to lock out the front row ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.
Speaking after qualifying, Antonelli admitted he had struggled in the middle part of the lap, but made it clear he had not wanted to be first in the queue for the last runs.
"On my side, I struggled a lot in sector two today. I just couldn't get the sequence together," Antonelli said.
"But I had a good feeling going into Q3, and just we need to review with the team, because that last run, I wanted to go at the back, but they sent me first. So we just need to review on that."
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
While Antonelli secured the drivers' title at the Mexican Grand Prix, Russell is still in the fight for second in the championship. Heading into the Qatar Grand Prix, which is the penultimate race of the season, the 28-year-old sits fourth in the standings.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen is second with 304 points, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is third with 267 points and Russell is fourth with 264 points. McLaren's Lando Norris, who will start from third on the grid in Qatar, is fifth but on the same number of points as Russell.
"Since we brought the upgrade package in Malaysia, this is the first real high-speed circuit, which showcases the downforce we have had in those corners," Russell said after qualifying.
"We have just been evolving the set-up ever since and slowly been improving the car since the mid phase of the season.
"We have always tended to go well here. It's a track I really enjoy. It's one of the best on the calendar. Bring on tomorrow!"
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