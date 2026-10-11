Kimi Antonelli caught off guard by major F1 title news after Singapore GP

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Kimi Antonelli secures a crucial Singapore GP podium and sets his sights on an Austin title coronation

Rahaan Mazumder
Edited:
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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Motorsport Silver Streak

For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.

Following a grueling 2026 Singapore Grand Prix, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver Kimi Antonelli crossed the finish line in third place to secure another crucial podium. While Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen dominated the race to take the victory ahead of Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Antonelli's podium finish officially sets the stage for a massive championship coronation.

During the post-race interviews, former world champion Jenson Button informed the teenage rookie that he mathematically has the opportunity to clinch the World Drivers' Championship at the next race in Austin, Texas.

A calculated podium for Antonelli

Despite struggling with severe, well-documented braking issues on the starting grid prior to the race, Antonelli drove a highly opportunistic event. The Italian driver ultimately secured his podium position by capitalising on a fierce on-track battle between McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

"Yeah, I mean, it was a very tough race out there, but really happy with the podium at the end," Antonelli told Button following the race. "I managed to take advantage of the fight of Lando and Lewis, and to make the move on both, and to bring home P3 is a great result for the team."

The Austin clinch scenario

While Antonelli was clearly pleased with the on-track result, he was genuinely caught off guard when Button explicitly pointed out that the upcoming United States Grand Prix could serve as his official championship clincher. 

"Can I? Really?" Antonelli responded in complete surprise. "Well, let's not worry about that." 

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Rather than getting ahead of himself or aggressively predicting a title celebration in Texas, the championship leader remains strictly focused on executing a clean race at the Circuit of the Americas.

"Let's try to do the best weekend as possible and finish the job," Antonelli concluded.

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