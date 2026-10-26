Formula 1 United States GP

Kimi Antonelli reveals biggest mistakes of 2026 as Max Verstappen takes playful dig

Formula 1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli reflected on the mistakes he wants to learn from this season

Lydia Mee

Published: Oct 26, 2026, 12:29 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images





Motorsport Silver Streak



For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.

Current Formula 1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli has listed the mistakes he wants to learn from this season as he closes in on the title, prompting a playful dig from Max Verstappen.

The Mercedes driver won the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas from pole position, claiming his ninth grand prix victory of the season. His win in Austin means he can now clinch the championship with a top-nine finish at the upcoming Mexican Grand Prix.

Asked about the highs and lows of his campaign, Antonelli said there is still work to be done.

"Well, for sure, it's been a good surprise this season so far," the Italian explained during the post-race press conference. "Of course, it's still not over. There are still a few races where I just want to do well and still try to fight for wins.

"It would be good to finish on a high. But definitely looking back at the season, there are still things to work on and improve on the mindset in certain situations or the way I handle a few scenarios.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Slitz / Getty Images

"So, for sure, at the end of the season, I will have more time to look back at things: what went well, what could have been better. But it's been a very consistent season so far, and we'll try to keep it that way until the end."

Pressed on which situations he was referring to, Antonelli added: "First of all, Australia FP3, the mistake. Japan, I had a bad execution at the start. Then Miami as well, the sprint race, just throwing away points as well with track limits. Yeah, track limits has been the bigger thing for me."

Four-time champion Verstappen, who is now mathematically out of the championship fight, joked about Antonelli's track limits infringement: "You had only one [today]," to which Antonelli responded: "Yeah, only one! It was good today. But definitely, in these kinds of situations, and also in some of the qualifying sessions, I just didn't go in with the right mindset. So, yeah, just making sure I improve those."

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Lando Norris delivers harsh reality check as McLaren's F1 struggles continue

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Lydia Mee





Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"





Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity





Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff

More from

Mercedes





A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP



Formula 1



United States GP



A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP





George Russell confused by lack of pace at F1 US GP despite upgraded W17



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



56 min



George Russell confused by lack of pace at F1 US GP despite upgraded W17





How will Kimi Antonelli become F1 world champion at Mexico GP?



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



2 h



How will Kimi Antonelli become F1 world champion at Mexico GP?

Latest news





Denny Hamlin blasts Next Gen: “A sports car not meant to be running 200mph”



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Talladega II



15 min



Denny Hamlin blasts Next Gen: “A sports car not meant to be running 200mph”





Ryan Preece on RFK nearly lapping the field: "You'll never see that again"



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Talladega II



46 min



Ryan Preece on RFK nearly lapping the field: "You'll never see that again"





A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP



Formula 1



United States GP



A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP





George Russell confused by lack of pace at F1 US GP despite upgraded W17



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



56 min



George Russell confused by lack of pace at F1 US GP despite upgraded W17

Feature

Discover prime content





A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP





How Verstappen and Antonelli were both “surprised” in United States GP qualifying



Formula 1



United States GP



By Stuart Codling



How Verstappen and Antonelli were both “surprised” in United States GP qualifying





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP





Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time



Formula 1



United States GP



By Ronald Vording



Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe