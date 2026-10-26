Formula 1 United States GP
Kimi Antonelli reveals biggest mistakes of 2026 as Max Verstappen takes playful dig
Formula 1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli reflected on the mistakes he wants to learn from this season
Lydia Mee
Published: Oct 26, 2026, 12:29 AM
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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Current Formula 1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli has listed the mistakes he wants to learn from this season as he closes in on the title, prompting a playful dig from Max Verstappen.
The Mercedes driver won the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas from pole position, claiming his ninth grand prix victory of the season. His win in Austin means he can now clinch the championship with a top-nine finish at the upcoming Mexican Grand Prix.
Asked about the highs and lows of his campaign, Antonelli said there is still work to be done.
"Well, for sure, it's been a good surprise this season so far," the Italian explained during the post-race press conference. "Of course, it's still not over. There are still a few races where I just want to do well and still try to fight for wins.
"It would be good to finish on a high. But definitely looking back at the season, there are still things to work on and improve on the mindset in certain situations or the way I handle a few scenarios.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Alex Slitz / Getty Images
"So, for sure, at the end of the season, I will have more time to look back at things: what went well, what could have been better. But it's been a very consistent season so far, and we'll try to keep it that way until the end."
Pressed on which situations he was referring to, Antonelli added: "First of all, Australia FP3, the mistake. Japan, I had a bad execution at the start. Then Miami as well, the sprint race, just throwing away points as well with track limits. Yeah, track limits has been the bigger thing for me."
Four-time champion Verstappen, who is now mathematically out of the championship fight, joked about Antonelli's track limits infringement: "You had only one [today]," to which Antonelli responded: "Yeah, only one! It was good today. But definitely, in these kinds of situations, and also in some of the qualifying sessions, I just didn't go in with the right mindset. So, yeah, just making sure I improve those."
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