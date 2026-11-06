Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Kimi Antonelli reveals special gifts from Ayrton Senna's family ahead of F1 Brazilian GP

Kimi Antonelli has revealed the special gifts he received from Ayrton Senna's family during a visit to their Brazilian estate

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 6, 2026, 7:00 PM

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Kimi Antonelli has revealed the gifts he received from Ayrton Senna's family during his visit to their estate ahead of this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver went to Fazenda Dois Lagos in Tatuí on Tuesday, two days after securing his maiden Formula 1 championship, and was photographed in the Lotus 98T that Senna raced in 1986.

During an interview with Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 20-year-old said the family of his F1 idol had given him the run of the estate and several gifts to take home.

"It was very emotional," Antonelli explained. "The Senna family welcomed me with open arms, letting me tour the entire estate, go karting on the track there, and ride in his 1986 Lotus.

"They gave me so many gifts: T-shirts, a replica of a statue in his honour that's on the circuit and even a brown leather jacket that's a replica of the one Ayrton always wore."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Antonelli is paying homage to the Brazilian driver this weekend, as it is 35 years since he won his first home grand prix in 1991.

"I wanted something to pay homage to him at his home grand prix, and I have to say the result is incredible. It looks much better in person than in the photographs I'd seen," he said. "So, when I first picked it up, I was thrilled too. I can't wait to use it on the track."

Antonelli finished second in the first practice session at Interlagos. While he has already secured the drivers' title, Mercedes is yet to clinch the constructors' championship. The Brackley outfit currently leads with 630 points and has the opportunity to claim the title at this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix.

Ferrari is currently second with 504 points and Red Bull is third with 382 points.

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