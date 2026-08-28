Kimi Antonelli reveals special Mercedes gesture after maiden F1 win

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has revealed the team allowed him to keep the original winner's trophy from his maiden Formula 1 victory.

Speaking to GQ Magazine in a 10 Things F1 Driver Kimi Antonelli Can’t Live Without feature, the Italian showed the original trophy he received on the podium following his breakthrough win at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix.

In F1, it is standard practice for teams to retain the original trophies won by their drivers, typically placing them on display at the factory while providing the drivers with high-quality replicas. But Antonelli explained that the Brackley outfit made an exception to commemorate his first career victory.

"This is the trophy of my first victory in China, and this is a moment I'll never forget," Antonelli explained.

"The first victory is always incredible. It has an enormous meaning, and it also marks my first win in the top division. This trophy is the original, the one I lifted on the podium.

"Usually, the originals go to the teams, while we keep the replicas. However, since it was my first win, the team let me have it, especially since you only get one first time. This, obviously, was placed in my trophy case.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

"Starting from pole position, I knew I had a good chance of being able to get a good result. Obviously, I knew it would be very difficult, but when there were about fifteen laps to go, I knew I was close to the finish line and that I could do it.

"It took a long time to realise in that moment what had happened. But it was a truly indescribable moment."

Antonelli went on to secure five more grand prix wins in the first half of the 2026 F1 season. He currently leads the drivers' championship with a 59-point lead over George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who are level on points.