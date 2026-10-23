Formula 1 United States GP
Kimi Antonelli rookie card sells for staggering $878,400 ahead of F1 title opportunity
A one-of-a-kind Kimi Antonelli rookie card has sold for $878,400 at auction, becoming the second most expensive Formula 1 trading card ever sold
Alex Harrington
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 10:19 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images
Outside the Paddock
Motorsport culture beyond the track. Driver lifestyle, fashion, travel, design and the stories that make racing more than a sport.
A one-of-a-kind Kimi Antonelli rookie card has sold for $878,400 at auction, making it the second most expensive Formula 1 card ever sold, just days before the Mercedes driver could become world champion.
The card, a 2025 Topps Chrome F1 Chrome Autographs SuperFractor numbered 1/1 and graded GEM MINT 10 by PSA, sold through Goldin after 34 bids, with the auction closing on 17 October.
Only one copy of the card exists. It boasts Antonelli’s autograph in blue ink and Topps’ gold SuperFractor finish, and Goldin described it as the “Holy Grail” of his Formula 1 career.
According to Card Ladder data reported by Sports Illustrated, only one F1 card has ever sold for more: a 2020 Topps Chrome F1 SuperFractor 1/1 of Lewis Hamilton, graded PSA 7, which fetched $900,000 through Goldin in May 2022. Antonelli’s card fell just $21,600 short of that record.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images
The sale was the biggest of any sports card that week, and more than four times the previous high for an Antonelli card, a Topps Dynasty patch rookie card that sold for $201,910, also through Goldin.
The same Goldin auction also featured a 2025 Topps Chrome F1 Red Refractor of Antonelli, numbered 5/5 and graded PSA 9. Card-collecting account Strictly Turn One reports that it sold for $128,100, having changed hands for $5,000 on eBay in February.
The surge in demand comes as Antonelli closes in on the championship in only his second season. The Italian arrives in Austin with a 102-point lead over Mercedes team-mate George Russell, and can clinch the title on Sunday if he wins and Russell finishes outside the top eight, with Lewis Hamilton outside the top four.
At 20, he would become the youngest world champion in F1 history, beating the record Sebastian Vettel set in 2010.
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article F1 United States GP: Charles Leclerc completes perfect Friday by topping FP2
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Alex Harrington
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era
Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear
Formula 1
Formula 1
Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear
More from
Mercedes
George Russell reveals he lost sleep over his own driving, not the F1 championship
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
4 h
George Russell reveals he lost sleep over his own driving, not the F1 championship
Lewis Hamilton: Kimi Antonelli “deserves to be the champion”
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
7 h
Lewis Hamilton: Kimi Antonelli “deserves to be the champion”
How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect
Formula 1
United States GP
How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect
Latest news
F1 United States GP: Charles Leclerc completes perfect Friday by topping FP2
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
16 min
F1 United States GP: Charles Leclerc completes perfect Friday by topping FP2
Tony Stewart: violent Talladega Truck wreck "knocked the wind out of me"
NASCAR Truck
NSTR NASCAR Truck
Talladega
52 min
Tony Stewart: violent Talladega Truck wreck "knocked the wind out of me"
Cleetus McFarland “pissed” after early Talladega NASCAR Truck crash
NASCAR Truck
NSTR NASCAR Truck
Talladega
1 h
Cleetus McFarland “pissed” after early Talladega NASCAR Truck crash
F1 United States GP live commentary and updates - Leclerc on top in FP2
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
1 h
F1 United States GP live commentary and updates - Leclerc on top in FP2
Feature
Discover prime content
Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time
Formula 1
United States GP
By Ronald Vording
Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time
Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR
How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect
Formula 1
United States GP
By Filip Cleeren
How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe