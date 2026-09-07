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Kimi Antonelli sends emotional message to fans after "indescribable" Italian GP victory

Kimi Antonelli described his Italian Grand Prix victory as a "dream come true" after winning at Monza and extending his Formula 1 championship lead

Lydia Mee
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has described his Italian Grand Prix victory as a "dream come true" in a message shared with his fans after becoming the first home driver to win at Monza since 1966.

Antonelli recovered from an engine penalty that dropped him to 19th on the grid to win Sunday's race. The 20-year-old passed team-mate George Russell in the closing stages to secure his seventh victory of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

Taking to social media on Monday morning, the Italian driver thanked the local crowd for their reception during the post-race podium ceremony.

"P1 at home!! It's hard to describe yesterday. It's a dream come true," Antonelli posted. "What I experienced is something I will never forget, the Monza podium is indescribable, the warmth of all the fans and the sea of people that never ends.

"I really want to thank all the people who made this possible and who are making this year special."

 

Following his win at Monza, Antonelli extended his lead in the drivers' standings. He now holds a 66-point advantage over his Mercedes team-mate George Russell, who sits second.

Antonelli was quizzed on the championship fight after the race. When asked by Sky Sports F1 if he was now of the mindset that the title is his to lose, he explained: "No, not at all. I just take race by race because you never know what can happen. Today went well, we had a massive opportunity and we took it, but of course next week we have Madrid and it's going to be a new challenge.
 
"We will have to be on top of our game because it's a new track for everyone and it's going to be important to be on point in order to maximise the track time and everything. I'm going to enjoy this moment and then focus on the next one and then focus on the next one again until the end of the season."

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