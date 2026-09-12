Kimi Antonelli "should be in a Ferrari" after Monza win, says Guenther Steiner
Guenther Steiner reflects on championship leader Kimi Antonelli's historic victory at Monza
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images
Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner believes Mercedes driver and current championship leader Kimi Antonelli "should be in a Ferrari" following his impressive win at the Italian Grand Prix.
Antonelli secured his seventh career grand prix win at Monza after starting 19th on the grid and became the first Italian driver to win the event in 60 years.
Steiner reflected on the 20-year-old's performance during an appearance on The Red Flags Podcast.
"Ferrari is the national team, and everybody's rooting for it, and now this kid comes along and there was no Italian driver," the former team chief explained. "It's 60 years since the last time an Italian won [at Monza]. It's a long time and you forget how to win. And obviously, for Kimi, being in a Mercedes doesn't help him to get popular.
"Mercedes is the biggest opponent of Ferrari, and he drives there. So, you still hope my team wins, but this kid in that other team is this Italian guy. Plays in another football team and he's pretty good.
"I think he deserves it [more fans]. What he does is extraordinary and he should be in a Ferrari. That would be the ideal world."
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images
Antonelli's win at Monza extended his lead in the drivers' championship. He now sits 66 points ahead of his team-mate George Russell, who is currently second in the standings. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton follows in third, 10 points behind Russell.
The Italian driver's focus now shifts to the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring circuit. He clocked the fastest times in both the second and third practice sessions and was second-fastest in FP1 behind Russell.
Qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix will take place at 4pm local time (3pm UK time) on Saturday 12 September.
Share Or Save This Story
George Russell shares childhood Silverstone connection and why he rejected bigger grandstand
David Coulthard says Kimi Antonelli proved he is an F1 "phenomenon" at Monza
Why Kimi Antonelli's Italian GP triumph over George Russell felt like a title-defining moment
Latest news
DTM Sachsenring Race 1: Wittmann wins to keep title hopes alive
MotoGP San Marino GP: Marc Marquez beats Marco Bezzecchi to another sprint win
LIVE: F1 Spanish Grand Prix updates - Follow qualifying in Madrid with live timing
Kimi Antonelli "should be in a Ferrari" after Monza win, says Guenther Steiner
Audi’s long road back to the top of grand prix racing
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Spanish GP
What F1's risky Madrid bet needs to get right in order to pay off
The deeper meaning of Vettel’s emotional Schumacher demo run at Monza
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments