Kimi Antonelli shows "zero sign" of championship pressure as Jolyon Palmer hails 2026 turnaround
Kimi Antonelli is showing no signs of feeling the pressure of his Formula 1 title fight as he closes in on a maiden championship, according to Jolyon Palmer
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Mercedes Formula 1 driver Kimi Antonelli is showing "zero sign" of feeling the championship pressure as he closes in on his maiden title, according to former F1 driver and F1 TV pundit Jolyon Palmer.
Following his eighth victory of the season at the Spanish Grand Prix, the Italian driver concluded the European leg with an impressive 81-point lead in the standings. His Mercedes team-mate George Russell sits second and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is a further 20 points back in third.
During an appearance on the F1 Nation podcast, Palmer discussed the huge change in Antonelli over the last 12 months and his current championship campaign.
"Zero sign. Absolutely zero sign," he said when asked whether he thought Antonelli was showing any signs of feeling the pressure. "He's not racing like he's fighting for a championship.
"Even when you look at the way that he's fighting with Lando at the start of the [Spanish Grand Prix], he's still bombing it over those chicanes, trying to win the race, not trying to settle in."
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images
Antonelli, who is only in his second season in the championship after replacing Hamilton at the Brackley outfit when he moved to Ferrari, was in a very different place 12 months ago. In the European leg of the season last year, he picked up just three points and suffered four retirements.
"It's kind of poetic, isn't it? The European summer last year left him on the cusp of potentially losing his seat," Palmer continued. "And fast forward 12 months and the European summer has pretty much left him on the cusp of being a champion. You can't have too big a paradox for him. It's been unbelievable.
"He's driving with such confidence. He's just showcasing his amazing talent now. And the consistency of it once again is what continues to impress."
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