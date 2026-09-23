Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the clashes

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the clashes

VR46 star warns adding sprint qualifying in MotoGP could go against riders’ health

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
VR46 star warns adding sprint qualifying in MotoGP could go against riders’ health

Fernando Alonso explains future talks as F1's greatest circuits "killed" by 2026 rules

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Fernando Alonso explains future talks as F1's greatest circuits "killed" by 2026 rules

F1 fans back Isack Hadjar after Red Bull contract extension

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 fans back Isack Hadjar after Red Bull contract extension

F1 driver contracts: How long is each driver tied down for?

Formula 1
Formula 1
F1 driver contracts: How long is each driver tied down for?

Kimi Antonelli shows "zero sign" of championship pressure as Jolyon Palmer hails 2026 turnaround

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Kimi Antonelli shows "zero sign" of championship pressure as Jolyon Palmer hails 2026 turnaround

First details of future F1 engine rules revealed

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
First details of future F1 engine rules revealed

Esteban Ocon considers himself a "free agent" with Haas yet to decide on F1 2027 drivers

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Esteban Ocon considers himself a "free agent" with Haas yet to decide on F1 2027 drivers
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Kimi Antonelli shows "zero sign" of championship pressure as Jolyon Palmer hails 2026 turnaround

Kimi Antonelli is showing no signs of feeling the pressure of his Formula 1 title fight as he closes in on a maiden championship, according to Jolyon Palmer

Lydia Mee
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Kimi Antonelli is showing "zero sign" of feeling the championship pressure as he closes in on his maiden title, according to former F1 driver and F1 TV pundit Jolyon Palmer.

Following his eighth victory of the season at the Spanish Grand Prix, the Italian driver concluded the European leg with an impressive 81-point lead in the standings. His Mercedes team-mate George Russell sits second and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is a further 20 points back in third.

During an appearance on the F1 Nation podcast, Palmer discussed the huge change in Antonelli over the last 12 months and his current championship campaign.

"Zero sign. Absolutely zero sign," he said when asked whether he thought Antonelli was showing any signs of feeling the pressure. "He's not racing like he's fighting for a championship.

"Even when you look at the way that he's fighting with Lando at the start of the [Spanish Grand Prix], he's still bombing it over those chicanes, trying to win the race, not trying to settle in."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

Antonelli, who is only in his second season in the championship after replacing Hamilton at the Brackley outfit when he moved to Ferrari, was in a very different place 12 months ago. In the European leg of the season last year, he picked up just three points and suffered four retirements.

"It's kind of poetic, isn't it? The European summer last year left him on the cusp of potentially losing his seat," Palmer continued. "And fast forward 12 months and the European summer has pretty much left him on the cusp of being a champion. You can't have too big a paradox for him. It's been unbelievable.

"He's driving with such confidence. He's just showcasing his amazing talent now. And the consistency of it once again is what continues to impress."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article First details of future F1 engine rules revealed
Next article F1 driver contracts: How long is each driver tied down for?

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

F1 fans back Isack Hadjar after Red Bull contract extension

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 fans back Isack Hadjar after Red Bull contract extension

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari 2026 F1 title hopes are "over", says James Hinchcliffe

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari 2026 F1 title hopes are "over", says James Hinchcliffe

Doriane Pin shares powerful advice to young girls hoping to reach motorsport

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Doriane Pin shares powerful advice to young girls hoping to reach motorsport
More from
Mercedes

2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin sets timeline for Formula 1 race seat

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin sets timeline for Formula 1 race seat

Mercedes and Aston Martin go head-to-head in charity football match: Here are the results

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Mercedes and Aston Martin go head-to-head in charity football match: Here are the results

Italy’s next F1 world champion?

Formula 1
Italy’s next F1 world champion?

Latest news

Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the clashes

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the clashes

VR46 star warns adding sprint qualifying in MotoGP could go against riders’ health

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
VR46 star warns adding sprint qualifying in MotoGP could go against riders’ health

Fernando Alonso explains future talks as F1's greatest circuits "killed" by 2026 rules

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Fernando Alonso explains future talks as F1's greatest circuits "killed" by 2026 rules

F1 fans back Isack Hadjar after Red Bull contract extension

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 fans back Isack Hadjar after Red Bull contract extension

Feature

Discover prime content

Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the clashes

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the clashes

Ten years of Baku: Can F1 2026 bring back the fear factor?

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Ten years of Baku: Can F1 2026 bring back the fear factor?

Great debate: Which circuit should host the F1 2026 finale if the calendar has to change?

Formula 1
By Autosport staff
Great debate: Which circuit should host the F1 2026 finale if the calendar has to change?

Italy’s next F1 world champion?

Formula 1
By Stuart Codling
Italy’s next F1 world champion?
View more