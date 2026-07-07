Kimi Antonelli spotted with Roger Federer at Wimbledon after British GP misery

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Kimi Antonelli made a high-profile appearance at Wimbledon just 24 hours after the British Grand Prix.

The current championship leader attended the All England Club on Monday, supporting Jannik Sinner on Centre Court alongside tennis legend Roger Federer.

"My worlds colliding. Really love how Kimi is becoming a tennis fan. Already noticed him supporting Sinner regularly from the stands and via Instagram," one fan reacted on Reddit.

"He’s living the best life… I’d give a friend's left arm to watch Wimbledon with Fed," someone else posted, while another added: "Damn, what a life he is got right now. At Wimbledon, sitting next to one of the legends of the game itself!"

This came on the back of a disappointing British Grand Prix for the Italian driver. Antonelli arrived at Silverstone aiming to extend his lead in the championship. The weekend initially unfolded perfectly as he won the sprint race after starting from second on the grid behind seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

He later claimed pole position for the grand prix, and while he lost the lead to Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at the start, he looked as though he was on course to challenge for the win. But a dislodged wheel shield left him battling against steering issues, struggling to keep the car on track. He was ultimately classified 15th after a track limits penalty.

"Not the way I wanted this weekend to end," the Mercedes driver wrote on Instagram after the race. "I was very happy with my pace and trying to get P1, until the car had an issue and became difficult to drive. I tried until the end to get that one point and avoid retiring. Such a shame we ended up having that 5-second penalty.

"Days like this make the fire burn even more and make me hungrier to get after it on the next one."

️‍ An incredible thank you goes to the fans, this weekend more than others, I felt the incredible support from you. And of course a big thanks to the team and my family."