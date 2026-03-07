Skip to main content

Formula 1 Australian GP

Kimi Antonelli suffers violent 17G crash in Australian GP final practice

Andrea Kimi Antonelli crashed heavily in final practice for the Australian Grand Prix, leaving Mercedes in a race against time to repair the car before qualifying

Lydia Mee Stuart Codling
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes crash

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes crash

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli crashed during the third practice session ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

With just over 10 minutes remaining in the final practice session at Albert Park, the Italian driver crashed into the barrier at high speed after switching onto soft tyres. Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff confirmed to Sky Germany that the intensity of the crash measured at 17G.

Thankfully, he was able to exit the car unassisted and walked away from the wreck, but the Mercedes team now faces the challenge of repairing the car for use in qualifying later today. 

Replays showed that Antonelli clipped the kerb at Turn 2 before losing control of the rear of the W17.

Former Formula 1 driver and co-commentator for Sky Sports Martin Brundle argued that the Brackley outfit will not be able to get the car ready for qualifying, which is scheduled for 4pm local time (5am GMT). "He'll not be in qualifying," Brundle said.

While speaking to the media in Melbourne, Antonelli addressed the high expectations for Mercedes in 2026.

 

"Well, I really hope I will be in that position and definitely I'm going to try to make it happen," he said. "But obviously it's a new year, new regulations again, another new year, new car and junior series has been really helpful on that because obviously every year I've been jumping in a new car and it helps a bit with adaptation.

"But I think I see this year as a big opportunity for myself, for the team because it also looks like we're in a good place of course, we don't know exactly where the others are but we are quite confident about our potential.

"We just need to see if it's going to be good enough but on my side, yeah, I'm really looking forward to the weekend and hopefully we can kick off the season in the best way possible."

George Russell, Mercedes

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Fans

Guenther Steiner

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Alexandra Leclerc, wife of Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari, walks in the paddock with model and girlfriend of Carlos Sainz of Spain and Williams, Rebecca Donldsonduring

Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Jackie Stewart

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Flavio Briatore, Alpine, Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Fans of George Russell, Mercedes

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Carmen Larbalestier

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

George Russell, Mercedes

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

George Russell, Mercedes

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Alexander Albon, Williams

Lando Norris, McLaren

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes crash

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Car of Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes after his crash

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Lando Norris, McLaren

George Russell, Mercedes

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing crash

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing crash

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing crash

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

George Russell, Mercedes

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

George Russell, Mercedes, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

