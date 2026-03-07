Kimi Antonelli suffers violent 17G crash in Australian GP final practice

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli crashed during the third practice session ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

With just over 10 minutes remaining in the final practice session at Albert Park, the Italian driver crashed into the barrier at high speed after switching onto soft tyres. Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff confirmed to Sky Germany that the intensity of the crash measured at 17G.

Thankfully, he was able to exit the car unassisted and walked away from the wreck, but the Mercedes team now faces the challenge of repairing the car for use in qualifying later today.

Replays showed that Antonelli clipped the kerb at Turn 2 before losing control of the rear of the W17.

Former Formula 1 driver and co-commentator for Sky Sports Martin Brundle argued that the Brackley outfit will not be able to get the car ready for qualifying, which is scheduled for 4pm local time (5am GMT). "He'll not be in qualifying," Brundle said.

While speaking to the media in Melbourne, Antonelli addressed the high expectations for Mercedes in 2026.

"Well, I really hope I will be in that position and definitely I'm going to try to make it happen," he said. "But obviously it's a new year, new regulations again, another new year, new car and junior series has been really helpful on that because obviously every year I've been jumping in a new car and it helps a bit with adaptation.

"But I think I see this year as a big opportunity for myself, for the team because it also looks like we're in a good place of course, we don't know exactly where the others are but we are quite confident about our potential.

"We just need to see if it's going to be good enough but on my side, yeah, I'm really looking forward to the weekend and hopefully we can kick off the season in the best way possible."

