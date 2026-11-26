Formula 1 Qatar GP

Kimi Antonelli teases Nordschleife race with Max Verstappen, but there is one condition

The new world champion says he would love to join Verstappen's endurance racing programme

Lydia Mee Stuart Codling

Published: Nov 26, 2026, 8:56 PM

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Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images





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2026 Formula 1 champion Kimi Antonelli says he would love to race alongside four-time champion Max Verstappen at the Nordschleife, but admits he would first have to win the support of Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

Verstappen has made no secret of his love of endurance racing, and has raced GT3 cars at the Nurburgring alongside his F1 commitments.

While speaking to the media ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, the Italian driver was asked whether he would consider joining Verstappen's endurance racing programme.

"Oh yeah, we did talk about it and obviously first we need to convince the big boss, Toto," Antonelli explained. "So I've got to keep winning to give myself the best chance to do that.

"But definitely in the future it's something I would really love to do, especially the Nordschleife because it's one of my dream tracks to drive. Because I only did a lap with the road car and it's just insane, the track is absolutely insane.

"So I would love to race there one day and definitely if it would be with Max together in the team, it would be even better. But apart from that I would actually love to drive at that track."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

Antonelli also revealed what he has learned from racing against Verstappen this season.

"Well definitely a lot about his race craft and how he positioned himself to give himself the best shot to make a successful move so to overtake you but as well when he's defending," he said.

"There's many great scenarios this year. One of them that was quite recent, Singapore at the start when Leclerc went alongside him, he put him in a very difficult position, where he couldn't really push the brake any further because first of all he was fully on the inside and he had basically very little room, so he had very little options.

"And obviously pushing the brake would have been a very risky option for him. So just by how Max positioned himself while defending or attacking is very fascinating, because obviously you can see his race craft is very advanced and he always tries to put himself in the best position to come away with an overtake or come away with a good defence.

"And that's really cool and something to learn a lot from him. Other than many other things but this is the most important."

Antonelli secured the drivers' championship at the Mexican Grand Prix.

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