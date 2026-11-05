Formula 1 Mexican GP
Kimi Antonelli to honour Ayrton Senna with special helmet at Brazilian GP
Newly crowned Formula 1 champion Kimi Antonelli will honour Ayrton Senna with a special helmet at the Brazilian Grand Prix
Lydia Mee
Published: Nov 5, 2026, 12:19 AM
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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Kimi Antonelli will arrive at Interlagos as the 2026 world champion this weekend, and he plans to use the occasion to pay tribute to his racing hero, Ayrton Senna.
The Mercedes driver has confirmed he will wear a special helmet at the Brazilian Grand Prix in honour of Senna, marking 35 years since the Brazilian driver won his home race for the first time.
"I will have a special helmet for Brazil, for Ayrton," Antonelli told the media in Mexico.
"Also because it’s going to be 35 years since he won in sixth gear, his home race. So, yeah, it’s going to be a tribute helmet for Brazil, for Ayrton, and I think it’s one of my best helmets that I’ve made.
“So hopefully you guys, everyone, hopefully you will like it. But, yeah, it’s going to be a very special weekend. I’m very much looking forward to it because the support from Brazil in general has been incredible, not only this year but already from last year.
“So, yeah, looking forward to going back there, and hopefully it’s going to be a great weekend."
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images
Antonelli grew up watching old F1 races on DVD with his father and told the media last year that Senna "was the driver who stood out among them all". He also races with the number 12 that Senna used at Lotus and in his first title-winning season at McLaren in 1988.
Having become the first driver to win the championship with that race number since then, he will keep it for 2027 instead of switching to number 1.
"I think I'll stay with number 12," Antonelli told the media in Mexico. "I'll stay with number 12 because, obviously, it's a very special number for me."
He added: "It's also a way for me to stay grounded, to stay humble. I feel like keeping number 12 allows me to have a new point where to start and to build on everything again and try to improve more."
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