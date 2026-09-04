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Kimi Antonelli unveils Valentino Rossi-inspired helmet for Italian GP

Kimi Antonelli has revealed a special helmet design for his home Italian Grand Prix

Lydia Mee
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli has revealed a striking new helmet design for his home race at the Italian Grand Prix, paying homage to MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi.

The 20-year-old will take to the Monza circuit wearing a design incorporating the Italian flag and inspired by the iconic helmet Rossi wore to victory at Mugello in 2002. The design was created by Aldo Drudi of Drudi Performance, who was behind the vast majority of Rossi's famous race helmets.

Revealing the design on social media, Antonelli confirmed the project had Rossi's blessing. 

"At home we race with special colours," the Mercedes driver wrote. "It was a special wish of mine to be able to race with a helmet inspired by Vale's.

"When they offered me the 2002 Mugello helmet, I immediately knew it was the right one. Drudi Performance did a fantastic job readapting it in this version for this year's home race.

"Thanks to Valentino Rossi for this special opportunity. It's an honour. I hope you like it and that we can see it on the track! See you tomorrow."

 


 
Antonelli heads into his home race weekend with a 59-point lead in the drivers' standings, but he also has a grid penalty, giving his rivals a chance to close the gap in the championship.

"It feels very special," Antonelli said of his home race during Thursday's press conference. "Definitely a lot different compared to last year. And I'm very much looking forward to this weekend despite starting from the back.

"But it's also a big opportunity ahead, and very much looking forward to it. I think it's going to be very enjoyable. I will be able to enjoy it much more than what I did previously. And, yeah, hopefully we can still do a great race."

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