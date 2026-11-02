Formula 1 Mexican GP

Kimi Antonelli wants special photo with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen on his wall after F1 title

Antonelli feared crashing on the last lap of the Mexico Grand Prix because he could barely see the track. Sharing the podium with Hamilton and Verstappen is a moment he wants to preserve as a tangible memory

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 2, 2026, 6:56 AM

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

The 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix is one for the history books: Kimi Antonelli has been crowned the youngest world champion of all time, and partly because of the superlicence rules, that record will certainly not be an easy one to break.

After his hugely impressive performance in Austin, Antonelli already knew that clinching the title would essentially be a formality, but he refused to treat it that way. In fact, the young Italian admitted after the race that nerves had affected him more this weekend than in Austin.

“At Austin, I was much more aggressive, much more present in the moment, while in qualifying here in Mexico I was a bit more tense in a way. And also, I wasn't as intense in the way I was driving. It definitely hasn't been easy on that side. But now finally we clinched it, and now we can enjoy the rest of the season.”

Antonelli said he also carried those nerves into the race, although he gradually learned to let them go.

“At the start I was very cautious and I gave a lot of room. I was probably playing it very much on the safe side. But then I saw that I had the pace, especially during that first stint. I knew we would be in the fight because the pace was very good on used tyres. But then, obviously, with the red flag, it kind of all went back to zero.”

That was precisely the moment when Antonelli changed his mindset and decided to cast aside all his caution, leading to a particularly impressive overtaking move on Charles Leclerc.

“In that moment I was like, "You know what? I'm just going to take more risks." I had the opportunity to gain a few places and that move on Charles was crucial to get on the podium.

“Then I tried to stay close until the end, and that last stint was very fun. I think the three of us were within two seconds and we were all pushing. It was just difficult to overtake, but it was high intensity and it was fun.”

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Antonelli eventually finished four seconds behind race winner Max Verstappen and revealed, in response to a question from Motorsport.com, that this was entirely down to a highly emotional final lap.

“On the last lap, I just backed off because I just couldn't see the track anymore. I was getting emotional, and I said, "I'm just going to back off because otherwise I’ll crash here!" It was just good to bring it home”, the new world champion said.

“I was already crying. I couldn't see clearly ahead. I could see two Ferraris somehow with the tears, so it was very special. A lot of memories went through my mind in that moment, all the memories since karting all the way to here.

“It was a very special final lap, and definitely, when I crossed the line, I let it all out because I was just achieving one of my biggest dreams. It was very special.”

The word special also applies to what followed. In the Foro Sol, the stadium section of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Antonelli was greeted by his parents, who had flown in especially for Sunday. He then shared the podium with two of F1's all-time greats: Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen.

In Antonelli's view, there could hardly have been a better way to clinch his first world title, and he particularly cherishes the moment when the two multiple world champions lifted him onto their shoulders.

“I will definitely frame the picture and put it in my house because it's just an incredible moment”, the Mercedes driver said.

“And as well, to see so much respect from two incredible drivers who have made history in the sport, it’s truly special. It is a moment that will live [in my mind] and will always be remembered. I will definitely frame the picture and put it on the wall of my house, so I can see it very well whenever I go in.”

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

When the DJ took over at the end of the podium ceremony, another emotional moment followed for the newly crowned world champion. With Nessun Dorma and Sarà, perché ti amo, two Italian songs were played that brought even more tears to Antonelli's eyes.

“Yeah, I mean, the first song was very emotional for me because it was a song that my grandfather always used to listen to, so it was very special to hear that. And I think he's... I think he would be very proud”, Antonelli said.

As he spoke those words, tears began to flow once again, earning him a round of applause from the assembled media.

“Oh my God, I’ve cried way too much today, but it's good!”, Antonelli continued with a smile. “So, yeah, I just got very emotional because of my grandfather, and I was very happy for him as well.”

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