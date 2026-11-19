Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Kimi Antonelli: Yo-yo racing to return at F1 Las Vegas GP

The 2026 F1 world champion reckons this weekend will witness the return of the contentious yo-yo racing

Ed Hardy Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 19, 2026, 6:04 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli

Formula 1 world champion Kimi Antonelli has predicted the return of “yo-yo” racing at this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix thanks to its low-downforce characteristics.

The new-for-2026 regulations, which feature a more electrical power unit, have caused a radically different style of racing at certain circuits with it being labelled as ‘yo-yo’.

This is where cars can easily overtake using extra power from the battery, but are subsequently unable to pull clear - or even maintain position - as they lose energy later on.

It is mostly witnessed at low-downforce tracks with Monza in September being a particular example, thanks to the huge tow on its long straights and fewer places to harvest.

That could be seen again this weekend in Las Vegas, which boasts one of the longest straights on the calendar with very little respite across the 17-corner lap of the street circuit.

Antonelli said: “Deployment, it's not the best, not going to lie, and especially with the long back straight, it's not the easiest.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images

“But it's like this for everyone. That will create a lot of opportunities to overtake in all kinds of places.

“Probably we can expect a yo-yo race because of so many long straights and so many opportunities to use the battery differently.

“It's not easy and it's not going to be straightforward for all of us and especially because it's so cold, you need as much speed as possible everywhere to build any temperature.”

Antonelli reckons those unique conditions of the Vegas race presents an extra challenge, with temperatures potentially falling as low as 4C meaning tyre performance is ever important.

This should cause a hectic qualifying where track evolution must also be managed, given the circuit reopens to traffic between sessions causing dust to settle back onto the desert surface.

“I think it's going to be one of those occasions where you will see us doing multiple warm-up laps just to then start the push lap,” added the 2026 world champion.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Vegas 2025

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images

“Going out and push straight away is not going to be possible, because already this year has been more difficult to build temperature at any tracks we've been.

“It's been more difficult to warm up. I think here is going to be an even step further on that side.

“So yeah, that's why I think it's going to be one of those weekends that could be an outlier, because I think just by having the tyres in the right window when starting a push lap, it’s going to be key.”

Such conditions could therefore favour Mercedes, which for much of 2026 has enjoyed the most-efficient power unit, partly explaining Antonelli’s charge from 19th to first in Monza.

But Red Bull is the team in form with Max Verstappen on a podium streak of eight including three victories, equalling Antonelli for the most wins during that period.

“I think Red Bull is going to be very strong this weekend,” said Antonelli. “However, I think we're the only one who have a set of wings that is slightly less downforce-wise, so a bit less dragging.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

“So it's going to be interesting. Let's see if we're going to use it here, but definitely it's going to be very interesting.

“I think our power unit has been very strong on the electrical side, obviously also on the combustion, but the electrical side has been very strong.

“We're probably the most efficient ones in terms of electrical power and efficiency. However, Red Bull as well, they have a very strong power unit and their car is very efficient on the straight.

“I think our main competitor will be Red Bull this weekend, probably McLaren as well. Let's also see Ferrari, how they're going to do.”

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Max Verstappen: "If they let me write the rules, F1 wouldn’t be allowed in certain places"

Next article Red Bull F1 e-bike in Max Verstappen's Suzuka livery hits the Las Vegas Strip

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Ed Hardy





How the F1 2026 regulations neutered Oscar Piastri's "real strength"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



1 min



How the F1 2026 regulations neutered Oscar Piastri's "real strength"





Pirelli reintroduces stint limit for F1 Qatar GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



Qatar GP



3 h



Pirelli reintroduces stint limit for F1 Qatar GP





F1 Las Vegas GP: George Russell pips Pierre Gasly in tricky FP2



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



6 h



F1 Las Vegas GP: George Russell pips Pierre Gasly in tricky FP2

More from

Mercedes





George Russell impressed by "exceptionally fast" McLaren as rain delays Lando Norris' floor test



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



2 h



George Russell impressed by "exceptionally fast" McLaren as rain delays Lando Norris' floor test





Five drivers set for grid penalties for engine changes at F1 Las Vegas GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



6 h



Five drivers set for grid penalties for engine changes at F1 Las Vegas GP





Tough love and F1 titles – A key life lesson behind Wolff's Mercedes success



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



Tough love and F1 titles – A key life lesson behind Wolff's Mercedes success

Latest news





How the F1 2026 regulations neutered Oscar Piastri's "real strength"



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



1 min



How the F1 2026 regulations neutered Oscar Piastri's "real strength"





There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years





What Flavio Briatore takes from McLaren after Fernando Alonso "disaster"



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



46 min



What Flavio Briatore takes from McLaren after Fernando Alonso "disaster"





"It was scary at 100km/h" - F1 drivers shocked by Las Vegas 'ice rink'



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



1 h



"It was scary at 100km/h" - F1 drivers shocked by Las Vegas 'ice rink'

Feature

Discover prime content





There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Ronald Vording



There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years





What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP





How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Filip Cleeren



How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe