Kimi Antonelli's "precious" moment with father goes viral after Spanish GP win

A moment shared between Kimi Antonelli and his father, Marco Antonelli, has gone viral after the Mercedes driver celebrated his eighth Formula 1 win at the Spanish Grand Prix.

After the Italian driver parked his Mercedes machinery on the grid, he went to celebrate with his team. Standing at the front of the barriers was his father, holding a red carnation ready to give to his son. As he handed it to his son, they both laughed together and shared a hug before the 20-year-old continued with his pre-podium duties.

Fans picked up on the moment on social media, describing it as "wholesome" and "precious".

"Such a wholesome moment. Kimi is so easy to root for," one fan commented on Reddit, while another joked: "What is this, The Bachelor?"

"The fact that little red carnation was from Papanelli. Stop, that’s so precious," another fan posted on X.

Further comments included: "This is the most Italian thing ever and I love it! Andiamo Kimi!" and "The new GOAT".

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Antonelli picked up another 25 points in Madrid, extending his lead in the drivers' championship to 81 points over his team-mate George Russell, who currently sits second.

Despite his impressive lead in the standings, Antonelli is keen not to think too much about the possibility of claiming his maiden championship title this year.

"Well, that’s exactly what I don’t want to do," Antonelli explained after the race. "I want to keep pushing race by race, you know, keep delivering and keep enjoying all the way, and then, you know, trying to do my best every race. And then we’ll see where we end up at the end of the year."

The 15th round of the season, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, will take place at the Baku City Circuit from 24-26 September.