Formula 1 Mexican GP

Toto Wolff on the moment Lewis Hamilton’s exit decided Antonelli’s future

Toto Wolff details the morning Lewis Hamilton quit Mercedes and the immediate phone call that put Kimi Antonelli in the car

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 5, 2026, 1:42 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images





Motorsport Silver Streak



For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.

Replacing a seven-time World Champion is arguably the most daunting task in modern motorsport. For Mercedes, the decision was made in a matter of seconds.

Lewis Hamilton’s shock defection to Ferrari sent shockwaves through the Formula 1 paddock, but the Brackley war room was already looking ahead. Following Kimi Antonelli's historic world championship clinch at the Mexico City Grand Prix, team principal Toto Wolff peeled back the curtain on the exact morning his veteran driver walked away.

"When Lewis came to my house that morning, I obviously knew what was happening," Wolff revealed during his post-race media duties. "The moment he confirmed that he was going to Ferrari, it was instinctively I knew that Kimi is going to go in the car."

"What are you even talking about?"

Promoting a teenager directly into a factory Silver Arrow was universally viewed as a massive gamble by outside pundits. The Austrian executive, however, viewed it purely as a calculated risk where the worst possible outcome would not fundamentally destroy the team.

His own senior leadership required a bit more convincing. Long before Antonelli had properly established himself in Formula 2, the billionaire co-owner was already locking in the succession plan.

"I called Bradley [Lord] and James Allison, and I said, 'Kimi’s in the car,' and they said, 'What are you even talking about?'" Wolff laughed.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

Internal telemetry provided all the necessary justification. The team boss had tracked the Italian prodigy's explosive success through the Formula 4 and Formula Regional categories, deciding that traditional junior formula seasoning was a waste of time.

"We had the data," the Mercedes chief explained. "There was no confirmation needed anymore. He confirmed it by his success in cars in F4 and in Regional. The rest was just clear. It never seemed to be a risk for me. Go for it. Undercut."

The championship realisation

That aggressive promotion strategy ultimately paid off with a 2026 World Drivers' Championship. Asked exactly when he realised his newly minted superstar was destined to take the crown, Wolff pointed to a staggering mid-season hot streak rather than a single defining corner.

"I’m so bad at remembering which race did I think he’s going to do it. I think there was no particular moment," he admitted. "It’s just when he was able to put race weekend after race weekend... I think how many consecutive races did he win, four? Five. Five."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Watching the young charger string together those dominant weekends convinced the Brackley pitwall the title was inevitable.

"Eventually I knew that if we are able to provide him with the car, that he’s going to win the championship," Wolff concluded.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article How young can a Formula 1 world champion actually be?

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Rahaan Mazumder





Christian Horner admits he doesn't need F1 return after £67 million Red Bull payout



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Christian Horner admits he doesn't need F1 return after £67 million Red Bull payout





Fred Vasseur reveals two costly moments that denied Ferrari US GP double podium



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Fred Vasseur reveals two costly moments that denied Ferrari US GP double podium





Toto Wolff reveals he is actively vetting “two or three people” to replace him at Mercedes



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Toto Wolff reveals he is actively vetting “two or three people” to replace him at Mercedes

More from

Toto Wolff





Mercedes is considering a step backwards ahead of the Singapore GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Mercedes is considering a step backwards ahead of the Singapore GP





Otmar Szafnauer praises Toto Wolff after Kimi Antonelli gamble pays off



Formula 1



Formula 1



Spanish GP



Otmar Szafnauer praises Toto Wolff after Kimi Antonelli gamble pays off





Mercedes pokes fun at Toto Wolff after angry Italian GP qualifying moment



Formula 1



Formula 1



Italian GP



Mercedes pokes fun at Toto Wolff after angry Italian GP qualifying moment

More from

Mercedes





Max Verstappen jokes about key difference with Kimi Antonelli at 20: “He speaks Italian!”



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



2 h



Max Verstappen jokes about key difference with Kimi Antonelli at 20: “He speaks Italian!”





Kimi Antonelli almost had to retire in Mexico due to an oil leak



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



3 h



Kimi Antonelli almost had to retire in Mexico due to an oil leak





Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate

Latest news





Pedro Acosta signs Monster as personal sponsor



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Qatar GP



7 min



Pedro Acosta signs Monster as personal sponsor





How young can a Formula 1 world champion actually be?



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1 33 min



How young can a Formula 1 world champion actually be?





Sebastien Ogier tipped for partial WRC 2027 programme



WRC



WRC WRC 2 h



Sebastien Ogier tipped for partial WRC 2027 programme





Max Verstappen jokes about key difference with Kimi Antonelli at 20: “He speaks Italian!”



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



2 h



Max Verstappen jokes about key difference with Kimi Antonelli at 20: “He speaks Italian!”

Feature

Discover prime content





Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Filip Cleeren



Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s





How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico





Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Stuart Codling



Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe