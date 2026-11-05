Formula 1 Mexican GP
Toto Wolff on the moment Lewis Hamilton’s exit decided Antonelli’s future
Toto Wolff details the morning Lewis Hamilton quit Mercedes and the immediate phone call that put Kimi Antonelli in the car
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Nov 5, 2026, 1:42 PM
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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
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For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.
Replacing a seven-time World Champion is arguably the most daunting task in modern motorsport. For Mercedes, the decision was made in a matter of seconds.
Lewis Hamilton’s shock defection to Ferrari sent shockwaves through the Formula 1 paddock, but the Brackley war room was already looking ahead. Following Kimi Antonelli's historic world championship clinch at the Mexico City Grand Prix, team principal Toto Wolff peeled back the curtain on the exact morning his veteran driver walked away.
"When Lewis came to my house that morning, I obviously knew what was happening," Wolff revealed during his post-race media duties. "The moment he confirmed that he was going to Ferrari, it was instinctively I knew that Kimi is going to go in the car."
"What are you even talking about?"
Promoting a teenager directly into a factory Silver Arrow was universally viewed as a massive gamble by outside pundits. The Austrian executive, however, viewed it purely as a calculated risk where the worst possible outcome would not fundamentally destroy the team.
His own senior leadership required a bit more convincing. Long before Antonelli had properly established himself in Formula 2, the billionaire co-owner was already locking in the succession plan.
"I called Bradley [Lord] and James Allison, and I said, 'Kimi’s in the car,' and they said, 'What are you even talking about?'" Wolff laughed.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images
Internal telemetry provided all the necessary justification. The team boss had tracked the Italian prodigy's explosive success through the Formula 4 and Formula Regional categories, deciding that traditional junior formula seasoning was a waste of time.
"We had the data," the Mercedes chief explained. "There was no confirmation needed anymore. He confirmed it by his success in cars in F4 and in Regional. The rest was just clear. It never seemed to be a risk for me. Go for it. Undercut."
The championship realisation
That aggressive promotion strategy ultimately paid off with a 2026 World Drivers' Championship. Asked exactly when he realised his newly minted superstar was destined to take the crown, Wolff pointed to a staggering mid-season hot streak rather than a single defining corner.
"I’m so bad at remembering which race did I think he’s going to do it. I think there was no particular moment," he admitted. "It’s just when he was able to put race weekend after race weekend... I think how many consecutive races did he win, four? Five. Five."
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Watching the young charger string together those dominant weekends convinced the Brackley pitwall the title was inevitable.
"Eventually I knew that if we are able to provide him with the car, that he’s going to win the championship," Wolff concluded.
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