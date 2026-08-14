King Willem-Alexander to present F1 Dutch GP winner's trophy at Zandvoort

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands will present the winner's trophy at the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. It will be his first 'official' visit to a sporting event in the Netherlands to present a prize.

While King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima have attended the Dutch Grand Prix regularly since its return to the Formula 1 calendar in 2021, those prior appearances were made in a private capacity.

In 2024, F1 management and the Dutch GP organisers agreed to a single-year contract extension, securing the event for the 2026 season. Ultimately, the privately funded promoter chose not to pursue a longer-term deal or participate in a proposed rotation system with other European circuits. Zandvoort will drop off the calendar in 2027 as a result.

Robert van Overdijk, director of the Dutch Grand Prix, explained at the time of the contract announcement: "We are a privately owned and operated business, and we must balance the opportunities presented by continuing to host the event against other risks and responsibilities. We have decided to go out on a high with two more incredible Dutch Grands Prix in 2025 and 2026.

King Willem-Alexander is interviewed on the grid prior to the start Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"We wanted to take this step while our event is adored and supported by passionate fans, residents, and the Formula 1 community. I want to thank Stefano Domenicali and all the team at Formula 1 for the hard work that has seen multiple contract extensions realised and the Dutch Grand Prix be such a success."

Since its return in 2021, four-time champion and home hero Max Verstappen secured three consecutive wins from 2021 to 2023, while McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri claimed victories in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

The 2026 Dutch Grand Prix will take place at Zandvoort from 21-23 August. It will host another sprint race weekend, meaning the drivers will have just one hour of practice to prepare before heading into competitive on-track sessions.