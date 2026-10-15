Formula 1 Singapore GP

Ayao Komatsu: Rafael Camara chosen for F1 2027 seat on speed, not Ferrari links

Rafael Camara's speed in a Portimao TPC test was "outstanding", per Haas boss Komatsu

Jake Boxall-Legge

Published: Oct 15, 2026, 4:08 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Rafael Camara and Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu says that new Formula 1 recruit Rafael Camara was chosen over the likes of Leonardo Fornaroli and Ryo Hirakawa due to the speed and adaptability he showed during the team's tests with older machinery.

In assessing drivers for 2027, Haas put together a series of runs with the 2025 car in its testing of previous cars (TPC) programme, inviting current Formula 2 championship leader Camara, reigning F2 champion Fornaroli and reserves Hirakawa and Jack Doohan.

It was in Camara's first test at Portimao where he impressed the Haas hierarchy with his pace, and with his ability to drive around the changes in conditions during the run. Komatsu enthused that the Brazilian was "outstanding" at the Portuguese circuit.

Komatsu has stated previously that Haas did not need to cater towards a particular junior team in selecting his drivers for 2027. Camara's signing, plus the expected retention of Oliver Bearman, means that Haas will field two Ferrari juniors next season.

But Komatsu explained that he was only ever going to pick the fastest driver in the TPC running. "He was the quickest, that's a very simple answer," Komatsu stated. "Definitely, he was impressive.

"I always said we're going to choose drivers by performance. And then through those evaluations, Rafa just showed incredible speed and feel. So that was the fully overriding factor above everything else. We have a good relationship with Ferrari, as you all know, but that just means that gives us access to FDA drivers.

Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

"When we had Oli in the Mexico FP1 [in 2023], that was largely because of that. Then we were really impressed, so we got him to do six FP1s in the following year. Then we had a chance to sign him for '25 last year. And then Rafa was the same. We are watching his progress.

"And then his qualifying like Monaco and Montreal [in Formula 2], what he's done this year, was really impressive. So having that relationship with Ferrari gave us the chance to, let's say, have access to Rafa. And then in the Portimao TPC test, he was just simply outstanding.

"I really don't have huge concerns. Of course, there's risks involved in everything in whatever the decision you take. But for me, we really wanted to go for someone who's got this natural speed and feeling, because that's something you cannot teach.

"If you look at some of the F2 races, sometimes he races very well, good tyre management, but sometimes he doesn't. Sometimes his, let's say, race craft can be improved.

"But those things, I believe, we can work together to improve. But we cannot teach feeling. And the feeling he's got, that was very, very clear in Portimao testing because the track condition was always changing. Track temperature, wind condition. On top of that, we had some issue with tyre vibration as well.

"All the variations and difficulties thrown at him. He really judged it very, very well in a very calm manner, professional manner. So overall, that was a clear choice for us."

Rafael Camara, Invicta Racing

Photo by: Dom Gibbons / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Komatsu stated that a potential FP1 appearance for Camara before the end of the season was currently "TBC" and a decision that the team had licence to make later down the line.

He explained that Haas' previous experience with preparing Bearman for a drive in 2025 would feed into how the team works with Camara, but it needed to get to know its new recruit further before tailoring its programme towards him.

"It's a different situation, where we had access to Ollie throughout the year via multiple FP1 sessions," added Komatsu. "We don't know Rafa as well as we knew Ollie before we go into the full season. It's exciting, but I think we just got to look at who's in front of us.

"We need to understand who Rafa Camara is, what makes it work for him, what kind of things he strives on, what kind of things we need to watch out for. I think it's going to be a learning process for both of us.

"But we take every learning and huge confidence from how we've been working with Ollie throughout his rookie season and this year to develop his talent, develop his consistency, working together.

"It's Formula 1, you've got to take every opportunity of learning to improve the scenario. All the recent lessons we've learned with Ollie, we'll be putting everything into Rafa. But first and foremost, we need to understand Rafa Camara as an individual. He's also a rookie, but they're two different people."

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Bernie Collins on what Max Verstappen's Singapore radio failure revealed about him

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Jake Boxall-Legge





Christian Horner's inside story of how Red Bull built its own F1 engine



Formula 1



Christian Horner's inside story of how Red Bull built its own F1 engine





Why Mercedes' latest 2026 F1 update is no downgrade



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Why Mercedes' latest 2026 F1 update is no downgrade





Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026

More from

Rafael Camara





Did Haas make the correct decision in signing Rafael Camara for F1 2027?



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



2 h



Did Haas make the correct decision in signing Rafael Camara for F1 2027?





Rafael Camara to replace Esteban Ocon at Haas for F1 2027



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



2 h



Rafael Camara to replace Esteban Ocon at Haas for F1 2027





The F3 champion looking to repeat history in F2 - again



FIA F2



The F3 champion looking to repeat history in F2 - again

More from

Haas F1 Team





Christian Horner takes cheeky swipe at Guenther Steiner: 'He never achieved an F1 podium'



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



4 h



Christian Horner takes cheeky swipe at Guenther Steiner: 'He never achieved an F1 podium'





Dropped Esteban Ocon defiant: Formula 1 is “where I belong”



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Dropped Esteban Ocon defiant: Formula 1 is “where I belong”





You Ask The Questions: Esteban Ocon



Formula 1



Belgian GP



You Ask The Questions: Esteban Ocon

Latest news





Ayao Komatsu: Rafael Camara chosen for F1 2027 seat on speed, not Ferrari links



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Singapore GP



40 min



Ayao Komatsu: Rafael Camara chosen for F1 2027 seat on speed, not Ferrari links





Did Haas make the correct decision in signing Rafael Camara for F1 2027?



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Singapore GP



2 h



Did Haas make the correct decision in signing Rafael Camara for F1 2027?





Frederik Vesti steps up to full-time role as Cadillac Racing details 2027 IMSA lineup



IMSA



IMSA IMSA 2 h



Frederik Vesti steps up to full-time role as Cadillac Racing details 2027 IMSA lineup





Rafael Camara to replace Esteban Ocon at Haas for F1 2027



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Singapore GP



2 h



Rafael Camara to replace Esteban Ocon at Haas for F1 2027

Feature

Discover prime content





Laurent Mekies under the microscope: How different is his leadership at Red Bull from Christian Horner?



Formula 1



Singapore GP



By Ronald Vording



Laurent Mekies under the microscope: How different is his leadership at Red Bull from Christian Horner?





Rwanda turns to F1 as it moves forward from a chequered past



Formula 1



By Filip Cleeren



Rwanda turns to F1 as it moves forward from a chequered past





Christian Horner's inside story of how Red Bull built its own F1 engine



Formula 1



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Christian Horner's inside story of how Red Bull built its own F1 engine





Exclusive video: Christian Horner interview on his Red Bull exit, Mercedes rivalry and more



Formula 1



By Autosport



Exclusive video: Christian Horner interview on his Red Bull exit, Mercedes rivalry and more

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe