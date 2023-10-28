Krack: Mexico FP2 times “not a true reflection” of Aston F1 form
Aston Martin Formula 1 team principal Mike Krack insists that a disappointing performance in FP2 in Mexico City was not a true reflection of the form of the AMR23.
The team finished the session with Lance Stroll in 18th and Fernando Alonso in 20th, but neither driver got in representative laps on soft tyres after a scrappy session.
Once again Stroll’s running was compromised by an issue outside his control as he lost a lot of time in the garage with a stuck left front wheel.
It required some extensive hammering from a mechanic before it could be removed, and he could continue.
Alonso meanwhile made a mistake and had a spectacular spin early in the session.
Like others, when the Aston drivers went out at the end for a soft run, they were caught out by light rain that compromised lap times.
"Basically we had the normal start of the session,” Krack told Sky F1. “Then we didn't manage with soft tyres to put the lap together. Fernando, probably you have seen, he spun in Turn 8.
“And we had an issue to remove the front left tyre from Lance's car. And then we were not ready when the sky opened. We were on track with the new softs, and unfortunately, we could not set a lap."
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1 Team, the Aston Martin team on the pit wall
Aston is running its new package on both cars in Mexico, having split the drivers for the Austin race. Krack conceded that it’s not an easy track at which to optimise the revised car.
"Coming to Mexico with the altitude is always something that you have to get used to,” he said.
“You have a lot less downforce, less than Monza, despite the big wings. So that's something that all the drivers need to get used to. Also it's very, very smooth surface here.
“We have the softest tyres, and it's something you have to get used to. But it's the same for everybody. At the end of the day, we continue to learn about our upgrades.
"We did some experiments this morning, and also this afternoon and it was actually quite encouraging. Obviously, when you are finishing on the board like this, nobody's happy. But it is not a true reflection."
Despite his position at the bottom of the order, Alonso remained upbeat.
"It was good,” said the Spaniard. “We focussed a lot on race pace today and high fuel running and things like that, so difficult to read the times. But the car felt good, and we’re understanding more about the package.”
Related video
Alonso admits he's “not doing a good job” with tricky Aston Martin F1 car
Alonso admits he's “not doing a good job” with tricky Aston Martin F1 car Alonso admits he's “not doing a good job” with tricky Aston Martin F1 car
Alonso: "Football" mentality not right way to judge Aston Martin's F1 season
Alonso: "Football" mentality not right way to judge Aston Martin's F1 season Alonso: "Football" mentality not right way to judge Aston Martin's F1 season
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
Latest news
Gasly has "ideas" on why AlphaTauri outperformed Alpine in Mexico GP
Gasly has "ideas" on why AlphaTauri outperformed Alpine in Mexico GP Gasly has "ideas" on why AlphaTauri outperformed Alpine in Mexico GP
Mikkelsen seals 2023 WRC2 title with Power Stage win
Mikkelsen seals 2023 WRC2 title with Power Stage win Mikkelsen seals 2023 WRC2 title with Power Stage win
Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire
Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire
Truex on 'tough' playoffs: "Nothing has really gone right"
Truex on 'tough' playoffs: "Nothing has really gone right" Truex on 'tough' playoffs: "Nothing has really gone right"
Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package
Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored
The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.