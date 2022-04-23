Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Bottas changes F1 chassis after qualifying exhaust damage Next / Emilia Romagna GP F1 sprint race as it happened
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Krack: "Smiling faces" at Aston Martin for first time in F1 2022

Aston Martin Formula 1 boss Mike Krack says he saw “smiling faces” for the first time after Sebastian Vettel qualified ninth at Imola as the team enjoying trouble-free running.

Adam Cooper
By:
The team had not previously got a car into Q3 in 2022, and the performance came after a disastrous Australian Grand Prix weekend, when Vettel and teammate Lance Stroll had four crashes between them.

Stroll made into Q2 in Imola, but was then caught out by the red flags and rain, and had to settle for 15th.

Krack said that Vettel’s performance was a positive for the team, but conceded that there are still bigger issues.

“As you can imagine, after the first three races, it was a booster for the morale,” he said ahead of Saturday’s sprint event. “The first time I saw smiling faces was yesterday. I think it was good to enjoy the moment yesterday, but today is another day.

“The problems are not disappearing overnight. But you have to enjoy the moment when it is the time to enjoy.”

Aston Martin performance director Tom McCullough said that Imola qualifying came as a relief after the Melbourne weekend, as clean running allowed both drivers to find confidence in the car and pull off a stronger run programme.

“We just needed laps on the board,” he told Motorsport.com about Aston Martin's Friday at Imola. “We needed two cars in one piece still at the end of the day, and both drivers did that. Just chipping away all the time. Circumstances didn't go quite our way, but it was the same for a lot of people down the pitlane.

“I think it was definitely one of those days where it was just about trying to get clean laps on the right tyres at the right time.

“In Q3 the timing meant Seb never got a good clean lap in. Definitely a lot more potential in the car, so a bit frustrated. But anyway, it's nice to be frustrated with a car in Q3 and both cars through Q1!

“We've not done that so far this year, and definitely looked a bit more competitive in these conditions.”

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Despite the positivity, Krack acknowledged that it might be hard for Vettel to hang on to his position in the sprint: “I do not believe that the car is standing where it is supposed to stand from a performance point of view. But that does not mean that we're not going to give a hard time to the people around us and behind us.”

Vettel added that ninth place was a “great result” even though the session didn’t go entirely to plan.

“I think we take it,” said the German. “Obviously we qualified today where we normally wouldn't belong. So that's a really good effort. I had maybe a slow start, but I needed a little bit more time with the car to get a feel in Q1 and Q2, but when it mattered, it was there.

“And the first run the Q2 was good, which was crucial to get to Q3. In Q3 I think it would be nice to have had a proper lap, because I only had a look-see. And then the second attempt I was braking too late and went wide in Turn 2, but then it was all red flags from there, so a bit of an anti-climax to finish.

“But overall a great result for us first time in Q3 this year for the team. First time, both cars in Q2 this year.”

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car "not far off" disastrous 2009 McLaren Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car "not far off" disastrous 2009 McLaren

Brawn aiming for six F1 sprint events in 2023 Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Brawn aiming for six F1 sprint events in 2023

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Verstappen wins for Imola pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Verstappen wins for Imola pole

Zhou given F1 pitlane start penalty at Imola after sprint crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou given F1 pitlane start penalty at Imola after sprint crash

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cure Leclerc’s sprint downfall Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cure Leclerc’s sprint downfall

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car "not far off" disastrous 2009 McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car "not far off" disastrous 2009 McLaren

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cure Leclerc’s sprint downfall Prime

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cure Leclerc’s sprint downfall

On paper it is advantage to Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after topping qualifying, winning the sprint and demonstrating impressive pace in practice. But even if Ferrari fixes Charles Leclerc’s tyre graining worries, the reigning Formula 1 world champion remains firm favourite...

Formula 1
5 h
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Prime

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

As F1 returns to Imola, Ben Edwards recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy.

Formula 1
13 h
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Prime

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2022
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Prime

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022 Prime

The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task Prime

Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2022
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2022
