Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Breaking news

Kubica "couldn't do anything" in Verstappen incident

shares
comments
Kubica "couldn't do anything" in Verstappen incident
By:
Nov 18, 2019, 2:43 PM

Robert Kubica has apologised to Max Verstappen for getting in his way as he left the pits during the Brazilian Grand Prix, but says he did not know his Red Bull rival was so close.

Verstappen had just made his first stop at Interlagos but had to jam on the brakes as he neared the end of the pitlane when Kubica was let out of the Williams pit in to his path.

Speaking after the race, Kubica made clear he was unaware about Verstappen being there and fully understood how frustrating it must have been for the Dutchman.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he had seen his rival, Kubica said: "No. When I heard, it was already too late.

"It is a shame because I know what it means when you are fighting at the front. Sometimes I was fighting at the front and this is not what should happen, especially when we [Williams] are only fighting with ourselves.

"So yeah, I apologise, but I couldn't do anything and I was not aware he was coming."

Read Also:

Kubica was handed a five-second time penalty and had two points added to his licence for the unsafe release.

Verstappen said that he had to slow down so much to avoid colliding with Kubica that his anti-stall nearly kicked in

"It was not very nice," he said. "Actually, I did my pit stop and I came out and also Robert came out and he almost took me out, I went into the wall.

"I had to brake there and I almost caught the anti-stall. So yeah, it was very close."

Next article
Brazilian Grand Prix driver ratings

Previous article

Brazilian Grand Prix driver ratings

Next article

Interlagos F1 rival Rio "a land with trees and animals"

Interlagos F1 rival Rio "a land with trees and animals"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Drivers Robert Kubica
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

2h
2
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

3
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

3h
4
WEC

Toyota adds Laurent, Yamashita to rookie test line-up

5
Supercars

Supercars to consult fans over new rules

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1
3h

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1
3h

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity
F1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

Ferrari needs to clarify what's "silly" in Vettel/Leclerc rivalry
F1

Ferrari needs to clarify what's "silly" in Vettel/Leclerc rivalry

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.