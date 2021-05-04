Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Kubica gets Barcelona FP1 outing with Alfa Romeo

By:

Robert Kubica will drive for Alfa Romeo in the opening Formula 1 practice session for this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix and will conduct Alfa’s Pirelli test running after the event. 

Kubica, Alfa’s 2021 reserve driver, has already driven its C41 car at the Barcelona track at a shakedown event ahead of pre-season testing. 

Last month, Kubica also won the opening European Le Mans Series race of the 2021 season at the same venue, sharing an LMP2 ORECA 07-Gibson Louis Deletraz and Yifei Ye for the WRT squad. 

Kubica will take over Kimi Raikkonen’s car for FP1 on Friday, which follows Antonio Giovinazzi making way for Callum Ilott in the same session for last weekend’s Portuguese GP. 

On the Tuesday and Wednesday following the Spanish GP, Alfa will join Alpine and Red Bull in completing testing running on Pirelli’s 18-inch tyres – although Alpine will only be running on the opening day of the test. 

“I am looking forward to being in the car again this Friday and next week,” said Kubica.  

“Having last driven the C41 in Barcelona in February, I am looking forward to seeing how much the car has progressed since – both in terms of upgrades and in the team’s understanding of the package.  

“Driving a Formula 1 car is always a special experience and I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s effort in the midfield battle.  

“Also, getting to drive the new 18-inch tyres will be a new experience and the first taste of the new world that will come into being next year.” 

Alfa team boss Fred Vasseur, added: “It’s great to have Robert back in the car for his first practice session of the season and for the Barcelona test.  

“Each time he gets in the car is valuable for us in order to tap into his extensive experience and get another perspective about the C41.  

“His technical feedback will also be crucial in his runs with the 2022 tyres.  

“We are in the middle of a very close fight in the midfield and every input from our talented pool of drivers can be the secret weapon that gives us that edge to move forward.” 

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Robert Kubica
Teams Alfa Romeo
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings Prime
Formula 1

Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory Portuguese GP Prime
Formula 1

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory

Hamilton explains costly "split-second" glance at restart Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Hamilton explains costly "split-second" glance at restart

Kubica didn't expect such an "easy" first LMP2 victory Barcelona
European Le Mans

Kubica didn't expect such an "easy" first LMP2 victory

Kubica, WRT headline 43-car ELMS entry list
European Le Mans

Kubica, WRT headline 43-car ELMS entry list

Why Kubica brings a new perspective to Alfa Romeo Prime
Formula 1

Why Kubica brings a new perspective to Alfa Romeo

FIA rejects Alfa Romeo's review of Raikkonen's Imola penalty
Formula 1

FIA rejects Alfa Romeo's review of Raikkonen's Imola penalty

Alfa Romeo wins right to review Raikkonen Imola F1 penalty Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo wins right to review Raikkonen Imola F1 penalty

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans Prime
Formula 1

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix Prime

The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix

Red Bull's Portuguese Grand Prix fortunes were decidedly second best to Mercedes', but the result skews the potential that the team had at Portimao. With a new set of updates, the team looks good going forward into the rest of 2021's spicy F1 competition

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings

The 2021 Portuguese GP will for several drivers go down as a weekend of missed opportunities amid imperfect track conditions that caused struggles with tyre warm-up. But the performances of a select few stood out from the crowd

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory Prime

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory

Just as he did in 2020, Lewis Hamilton had to come from behind to win the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix. Only this time there were two rivals he had to pass, among the several challenges he had to overcome, on his way to securing a 97th grand prix victory

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Prime

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

Lewis Hamilton topped the crucial FP2 session on Friday as F1 returned to Portugal, but his Mercedes team cannot be sure it has the edge on its Red Bull rivals. As cool temperatures and wind combine with the still-slippery surface to present drivers with quandaries over set-up and tyre warmup, there's still everything to play for come qualifying.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021
The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

The news this week that F1 has green-lit 'sprint qualifying' races that will determine the grid for three grands prix in 2021 was met with a blend of excitement and scepticism. But before those in both camps can be vilified, F1 must first work out what its criteria is for success - and what will justify making them a more permanent fixture

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2021
The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better Prime

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better

A rapid ascent through the junior categories meant Yuki Tsunoda's arrival in Formula 1 was always going to be much-hyped. It's not been smooth sailing for Red Bull's latest protege so far, but his confidence has never wavered - something he'll need to rely on to continue his progress into the driver he believes he can be.

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2021
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' collision at Imola on Sunday prompted fury in the Formula 1 paddock. But Russell's carefully-worded heartfelt statement later, acknowledging that his initial response was wrong, proved the right move

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021

