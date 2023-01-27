Subscribe
Previous / Vasseur "convinced" Ferrari has everything it needs to win F1 title Next / Aitken confirms split with Williams F1 to focus on sportscars
Formula 1 News

Kubica out of F1 as Orlen moves to AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo lands new sponsor

Former Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team title sponsor Orlen has switched to AlphaTauri in a move that could spell the end of Robert Kubica’s career in grand prix racing.

Adam Cooper
By:
Kubica out of F1 as Orlen moves to AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo lands new sponsor

The Swiss team has landed a new title backer in Stake, an online gambling and casino company, and will be known as Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake.

Orlen entered F1 when Kubica was a race driver with Williams in 2019, and then went to Alfa Romeo the following year. With no race seat available Kubica took up a reserve and FP1 driver role that he held for three seasons.

He was given the opportunity to race in the Dutch and Italian GPs in 2021 after Kimi Raikkonen tested positive for COVID-19.

Rumours of Orlen’s departure surfaced before the end of last season with the Swiss team understood to have already found a new title sponsor.

However, there was still a chance that the company would stay but in a subsidiary role, in much the same way that BWT took a step back at Aston Martin in 2021 having previously been title sponsor of Racing Point.

Orlen has now moved instead to AlphaTauri as a principal partner. Kubica cut his ties with Alfa Romeo at the end of last season and it’s understood that he won’t have an opportunity to drive for the Faenza outfit, which would mean that his FP1 session in Abu Dhabi is likely to be his last appearance in an F1 car.

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo

Photo by: Erik Junius

Asked by Motorsport.com that weekend about Orlen’s plans, he said: “I don't know, I don't want to speak for the others. I'm not dealing with the budgets, I'm not in their boat. So of course, as I say, I have to take care of my duties, of my stuff, and this is my priority.

“Probably, then I will talk with the parties, whatever it will be. If it's this team or a different team, to see if I can be involved, if I can be useful, because I also don't want to be here if I'm not useful.”

Kubica insisted that if Abu Dhabi does turn out to be his last chance he would accept it.

“I'm comfortable,” he said. “In the end, I have been always very realistic. Let's be honest. At 38 it's not that you would be surprised if you will not get a drive anymore. There's too many ifs, so let's wait and see and react to it.

“I think my story showed never say never, of course. To be honest, the only reason I'm still here is that I get the chance to drive sometimes, and for sure the day I will not get even any car driving, probably it will be the end.”

New Alfa Romeo sponsor Stake is a global online betting company founded in 2017, and it already has relationships with Everton football club, Argentinian player Sergio Aguero, the UFC, and musician Drake.

Sauber managing director and team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi said: “We welcome Stake as a new co-title partner for the team in what represents the start of a new era for us both.

“F1 has seen a huge increase in interest over the last few years and the arrival of brands such as Stake are representative of the massive exposure our sport can offer.

“We are excited to join such a portfolio of sports and entertainment brands and we’re looking forward to the activation programme that Stake will unveil for our fans.”

Alfa Romeo Stake partnership

Alfa Romeo Stake partnership

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

shares
comments

Related video

Vasseur "convinced" Ferrari has everything it needs to win F1 title

Aitken confirms split with Williams F1 to focus on sportscars
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Hulkenberg: Break from F1 race seat was "very positive"

Hulkenberg: Break from F1 race seat was "very positive"

Formula 1

Hulkenberg: Break "very positive" Hulkenberg: Break from F1 race seat was "very positive"

How Alpine plans to take the next step in F1 2023

How Alpine plans to take the next step in F1 2023

Formula 1

How Alpine plans to take next step How Alpine plans to take the next step in F1 2023

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Vasseur paved the way for Audi How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Latest news

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona

IMSA

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona

Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice

Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice

NAS NASCAR Cup

Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice

WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024

WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024

WEC

WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024 WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024

Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode

Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode

IMSA

Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why Vasseur relishes the pressure Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

F1 2023's crucial tech changes The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history?

Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The 50 quickest drivers in history Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history?

One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1

One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

One easy way to instantly improve F1 One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1

How can McLaren keep hold of Norris?

How can McLaren keep hold of Norris?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How can McLaren keep hold of Norris? How can McLaren keep hold of Norris?

What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make?

What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

What difference did pitstops make? What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make?

When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter

When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

When holiday races kept drivers busy When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter

What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure

What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The allure of manufacturers in F1 What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.