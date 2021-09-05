Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The decade-long wait for a Dutch hero's F1 comeback Next / Steiner: Neither Haas driver to blame for latest falling out
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called

By:

Robert Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID after seeing the missed phone calls from Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur ahead of his return to Formula 1 racing in the Dutch GP as Kimi Raikkonen's replacement.

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called

Kubica was expecting to wake up on Saturday to the usual reserve driver routine of sitting in on the odd debrief combined with a lot of hanging around at the Alfa hospitality building.

Instead, he found himself fast-tracked into the cockpit of Raikkonen's C41 after the Finn tested positive for COVID-19.

Two years after his last and very frustrating season with Williams, and at the age of 36, Kubica will thus make his 98th grand prix start just a couple of weeks after he suffered the heartbreak of losing an LMP2 victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours in the closing minutes of the race.

It's one more chapter in what has been an extraordinary career thus far, and which took such a different turn after his rally accident just over a decade ago.

"You are prepared," he said after qualifying. "Because it's written in your contract and your position, you know very well your position. But to be honest, maybe I'm too old, but I never really thought it might happen.

"Of course, you know there is a chance it happens, but you don't want really it to happen, because in the end it means that something has happened with your teammates. But that's part of the game, part of my position in the team."

After a normal day on standby at the track on Friday, he had no idea when he went to bed that he was in for a busy Saturday.

"Well, to be honest, I have been woken up this morning," he explained. "So I hear something ringing, my room phone, but I thought it was next door. So I woke up, and I didn't understand what's going on. Then I watched my cellphone, I saw missed calls from Fred [Vasseur].

"I first thought I've tested positive, because I have arrived late here, I have been in Warsaw until Thursday afternoon with our partner Orlen. Then I opened the phone up, and I see no, I'm negative, and at the same time I was calling Fred.

Robert Kubica, Test and Reserve Driver, Alfa Romeo Racing and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing

Robert Kubica, Test and Reserve Driver, Alfa Romeo Racing and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"So of course, once you receive a call early morning, you know that something is going on. And probably the team will need me. Then I waited until 9am [after the curfew] and we could get into the paddock to start working.

"And from there, let's say, no more quite boring Saturday for me! And it became a quite hectic and quite challenging Saturday, wearing overalls."

Kubica has enjoyed three FP1 outings with Alfa this year: in Barcelona, Austria, and just a few weeks ago in Hungary. As such, he is familiar with the C41, and its quirks.

However, jumping into a one hour session on such a tricky track, one that he last sampled in his F3 days in 2004, was no easy task.

In the end, Kubica did what was needed, getting the car safely into the race in 18th, ahead of the two Haas drivers.

Even for a driver of Kubica's experience, getting the braking right when on the limit in qualifying was perhaps the biggest challenge.

"Turn 3 was always a big challenge, I think mainly I lost last time in the morning there. But in the qualifying, I did improve a bit. It's not often you have an opportunity to drive on such a banked corner. Even Kimi was also struggling in those Turns 2 and 3.

"It's something new, but when you have no idea of the car, of the tyres, and then adding quite high banking, it's a step-by-step thing. And as I said, for me, the approach was the correct one.

"Of course, I could do much better. But with the risk you have to take in qualifying with these cars, and this morning again some drivers made mistakes – I'm not stupid, and I know where my place is."

His run at Le Mans meant that Kubica arrived at Zandvoort race fit. However, he says that doing so much mileage in a sportscar this season actually made for a difficult transition back to F1.

"Endurance racing is a new challenge, it's nice. But again I say I haven't done any qualifying this year in Le Mans.

#41 Team WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2, Robert Kubica, Louis Delétraz, Yifei Ye

#41 Team WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2, Robert Kubica, Louis Delétraz, Yifei Ye

Photo by: Paul Foster

"From Barcelona for my first race until now I have put only two times new tyres in all my sessions, there I'm normally working with used tyres on the race pace and setting up the car with heavy fuel.

"Anyway, it's so different that probably if I will not race it will be better! Because you are used to something and then you discover that braking at the 60 metre mark into Turn 1 is too late or too early. You have to brake after 50 metres.

"And your brain is telling you well, but normally what you have experienced in the last month, you will be braking 120. So there are a lot of mental things going on."

With Sergio Perez set to start from the back of the grid Kubica will move up to 17th. It won't be easy to progress from there on pure performance, but this is likely to be a race of attrition, with a lot going on.

Read Also:

Can he survive and make the top 10? What a great story that would be, especially after the Le Mans disappointment.

"The life can bring bad days and good days. I think I'm unfortunately a good example with what happened in my life.

"A good example because in the end for me it's my third time, let's say, as a newcomer into F1. So I did 2006, 2019 and this time. The circumstances are not the same, because we know the reason why I'm here, but that's how it is."

shares
comments
The decade-long wait for a Dutch hero's F1 comeback

Previous article

The decade-long wait for a Dutch hero's F1 comeback

Next article

Steiner: Neither Haas driver to blame for latest falling out

Steiner: Neither Haas driver to blame for latest falling out
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours

17 h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him

1 h
3
Formula 1

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called

58 min
4
Formula 1

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

5 h
5
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

Latest news
Steiner: Neither Haas driver to blame for latest falling out
Formula 1

Steiner: Neither Haas driver to blame for latest falling out

15m
Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called
Formula 1

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called

58m
The decade-long wait for a Dutch hero's F1 comeback
Formula 1

The decade-long wait for a Dutch hero's F1 comeback

1 h
Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him
Formula 1

Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him

1 h
Alonso: Strategy "surprises" could deliver Dutch GP excitement
Formula 1

Alonso: Strategy "surprises" could deliver Dutch GP excitement

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen edges Hamilton in thrilling Dutch GP qualifying 00:51
Formula 1
17 h

Formula 1: Verstappen edges Hamilton in thrilling Dutch GP qualifying

Starting Grid for the Dutch Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
19 h

Starting Grid for the Dutch Grand Prix

Formula 1: Raikkonen out of Dutch Grand Prix due to COVID 04:41
Formula 1
Sep 4, 2021

Formula 1: Raikkonen out of Dutch Grand Prix due to COVID

Coulthard: 04:54
Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021

Coulthard: "Zandvoort is made for a driver like Verstappen"

Kimi Räikkönen through the years 02:26
Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021

Kimi Räikkönen through the years

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
The decade-long wait for a Dutch hero's F1 comeback
Formula 1

The decade-long wait for a Dutch hero's F1 comeback

Tight Zandvoort F1 pitlane raises safety issues for Dutch GP Dutch GP
Formula 1

Tight Zandvoort F1 pitlane raises safety issues for Dutch GP

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Robert Kubica More from
Robert Kubica
Kubica to make F1 return as Raikkonen tests COVID positive Dutch GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Kubica to make F1 return as Raikkonen tests COVID positive

Kubica hopes Le Mans debut will be "different" to previous 24h races 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Kubica hopes Le Mans debut will be "different" to previous 24h races

Why Kubica brings a new perspective to Alfa Romeo Prime
Formula 1

Why Kubica brings a new perspective to Alfa Romeo

Trending Today

Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours

Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines
Supercars Supercars

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines

Porsche reveals 2021 911 GT3 Supercup car
Porsche Supercup Porsche Supercup

Porsche reveals 2021 911 GT3 Supercup car

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Prime

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Amid mounting speculation linking Nyck de Vries and Alex Albon to seats at Williams next year, the team is now in a position of strength in the driver market that it has not occupied for many years. Whichever way the team decides to go will have significant ramifications for teams and drivers elsewhere

Formula 1
1 h
How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams Prime

How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams

Exciting as the Formula 1 title battle is right now, things are getting even more fraught behind the scenes. BEN EDWARDS looks at the difficult decisions being made as the teams pivot towards a new ruleset

Formula 1
22 h
Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win Prime

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win

Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. Oleg Karpov explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues.

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas  Prime

The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Prime

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Prime

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall.

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Prime

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021

Latest news

Steiner: Neither Haas driver to blame for latest falling out
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: Neither Haas driver to blame for latest falling out

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called

The decade-long wait for a Dutch hero's F1 comeback
Formula 1 Formula 1

The decade-long wait for a Dutch hero's F1 comeback

Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.