Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / United States GP / Breaking news

Kvyat: Perez clash penalty "stupid" and "unacceptable"

shares
comments
Kvyat: Perez clash penalty "stupid" and "unacceptable"
By:
Nov 4, 2019, 10:11 AM

Daniil Kvyat has described his penalty for colliding with Sergio Perez in the United States Grand Prix as "stupid" and "unacceptable".

Kvyat had lunged down the inside of Perez at the Turn 15 right-hander on the final lap, slamming into the left front wing endplate of the Racing Point with his right front tyre and forcing Perez off.

Perez rejoined and stayed side by side with Kvyat despite the contact, but the Russian completed the move around the outside of the following corner to secure 10th on the road - only to be assessed a five-second penalty shortly after the race, which dropped him to 12th.

When made aware of the penalty post-race, Toro Rosso driver Kvyat told Ziggo Sport: "That's bullshit. That's unbelievable. I don't know, I have no words. It's so stupid.

"I just went around the inside and he closed the door, it's normal. And then we touched and I overtook him around the outside.

"It [the verdict] is unacceptable."

Read Also:

The penalty marked the second time in two races that Kvyat had disagreed with a post-race penalty decision that cost him a points finish - the Russian having been penalised for colliding with Nico Hulkenberg on the final lap of the preceding Mexican Grand Prix.

Discussing Kvyat's move at COTA, Perez reckoned the Toro Rosso driver did not slow down as much for yellow flags waved at Turn 12 for Kevin Magnussen's stricken Haas, and was thus in range to launch his attack.

"I think at the end Kvyat just overdid it too much, under the yellow flag he didn't lift, he attacked me straight away after the yellow flag and then into [Turn] 15 he just crashed into me," Perez said.

The penalty decision leaves Perez's Racing Point team one point clear of Toro Rosso in the fight for sixth in the constructors' championship.

Toro Rosso's other driver Gasly had himself clashed with Perez a few laps prior to his teammate Kvyat, as he tried to fend off the Mexican for ninth place but sustained damage and was ultimately forced into retirement.

"Three laps toward the end we started to fight with Sergio, and we came together in Turn 13," Gasly explained.

"Turn 12 [we were] already crossing [lines] and battling. He went down the inside in Turn 13, and then we just touched with my front right tyre, and [the contact] just bent the front right suspension."

Asked whether either driver was at fault for the incident, Gasly said: "Honestly, whatever it is, it's not going to give me back the points that were on the table.

"I don't know. I will have a look at the video, see what's happened. I don't think there was anything big, but unfortunately it was just enough to bend the suspension and to end our race."

Additional reporting by Scott Mitchell and Edd Straw

Next article
Bottas: Denying Hamilton win/title combo "feels good"

Previous article

Bottas: Denying Hamilton win/title combo "feels good"

Next article

Ferrari explains dip in straightline speed at Austin

Ferrari explains dip in straightline speed at Austin
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event United States GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Pierre Gasly , Daniil Kvyat Shop Now , Sergio Perez Shop Now
Teams Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

2
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

3
Formula 1

Why Vettel's emotion is now undermining Ferrari

4
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

5
Formula 1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

52m

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.