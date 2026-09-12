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This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix

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F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Spanish GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Spanish GP
Results
Formula 1 Spanish GP

This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix

Lando Norris secured pole position after qualifying for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix. Here is the provisional starting grid, pending its final confirmation by the FIA

Basile Davoine
Published:
Lando Norris, McLaren
  • Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) has been sent to the back of the grid due to penalties as he takes on new engine components.
Read Also:

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 


 

 Kimi Antonelli
(Mercedes)

 1

 

 

 Lando Norris
(McLaren)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 


 

 Lewis Hamilton
(Ferrari)

 3

 

 

 Max Verstappen
(Red Bull)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 


 

 George Russell
(Mercedes)

 5

 

 

 Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 


 

 Liam Lawson
(Red Bull)

 7

 

 

 Oscar Piastri
(McLaren)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 


 

 Arvid Lindblad
(Racing Bulls)

 9

 

 

 Franco Colapinto
(Alpine)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 


 

 Gabriel Bortoleto
(Audi)

 11

 

 

 Nico Hülkenberg
(Audi)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 


 

 Pierre Gasly
(Alpine)

 13

 

 

 Esteban Ocon
(Haas)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 


 

 Alexander Albon
(Williams)

 15

 

 

 Yuki Tsunoda
(Racing Bulls)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 


 

 Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin)

 17

 

 

 Carlos Sainz
(Williams)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 


 

 Valtteri Bottas
(Cadillac)

 19

 

 

 Sergio Pérez
(Cadillac)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22

 

 

 


 

 Lance Stroll (P)
(Aston Martin)

 21

 

 

 Oliver Bearman
(Haas)



 

 

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