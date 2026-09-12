This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix
Lando Norris secured pole position after qualifying for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix. Here is the provisional starting grid, pending its final confirmation by the FIA
- Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) has been sent to the back of the grid due to penalties as he takes on new engine components.
|
2
|
Kimi Antonelli
|1
|
|
4
|
|3
|
Max Verstappen
|
6
|
George Russell
|5
|
Charles Leclerc
|
8
|
Liam Lawson
|7
|
Oscar Piastri
|
10
|
|9
|
|
12
|
|11
|
Nico Hülkenberg
|
14
|
Pierre Gasly
|13
|
Esteban Ocon
|
16
|
Alexander Albon
|15
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
18
|
Fernando Alonso
|17
|
Carlos Sainz
|
20
|
Valtteri Bottas
|19
|
Sergio Pérez
|
22
|
Lance Stroll (P)
|21
|
Oliver Bearman
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