Lance Stroll crashes out of Monaco GP, causes late safety car
Lance Stroll’s Monaco Grand Prix ended in the barriers after a difficult start to Aston Martin’s 2026 season
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images
Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll has crashed out of the Monaco Grand Prix on Lap 60.
The Canadian driver crashed into the barrier in the final sector of the street circuit at Antony Noghes (Turn 19), leading to the deployment of the safety car. Stroll confirmed that he was OK over the team radio.
The late safety car gave the remaining cars on the circuit the chance to make a cheaper pitstop. While race leader Kimi Antonelli just missed the pitlane entry, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, who were running in second and third, immediately stopped for a pitstop. Antonelli went in a lap later.
The top three retained their positions.
Stroll became the fifth driver to retire from the Monaco Grand Prix, joining Lando Norris, Ollie Bearman, Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen.
The crash in Monte Carlo adds to a painful start to the 2026 season for Stroll. Expectations were high for the Silverstone outfit heading into 2026 with the start of its power unit partnership with Honda and the first car designed under the leadership of Adrian Newey.
But Aston Martin has been battling against major issues from the start of the season. Stroll and his team-mate Fernando Alonso sit 21st and 22nd in the drivers' standings with zero points, and as a result, Aston Martin sits 11th in the constructors' standings.
Photos from Monaco GP - Sunday
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