Lance Stroll spotted driving ultra-rare £3million Aston Martin in Monaco

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Lance Stroll has been spotted driving an ultra-rare Aston Martin DBR22 in Monaco during the F1 summer break

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll has been spotted around the streets of Monaco in an ultra-rare Aston Martin DBR22 speedster.

The Canadian was seen at the wheel of the open-cockpit V12 during the F1 summer break. Introduced in 2022 to celebrate a decade of the bespoke 'Q by Aston Martin' division, the DBR22 draws inspiration from the British marque's DBR1, which won the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine producing 705 horsepower and 752Nm of torque, the limited-run speedster can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds and can reach a top speed of 198 mph.

Only 22 of the DBR22 speedsters were made. The machinery originally came with a price tag of approximately £1.5million before custom options, and values are now estimated between £2.5million and £3million.

According to VIP Fortunes, the DBR22 joins several other impressive cars in the 27-year-old's collection, including an Aston Martin Vantage, a Mercedes-AMG GT R, a Ferrari California and a Lamborghini Huracán.

 

This comes amid a difficult start to the 2026 F1 season for the Aston Martin driver. Expectations were high for the Silverstone outfit at the start of the year. It headed into the season with a new power unit partnership with Honda and its first car built under the leadership of Adrian Newey.

But the team encountered major issues with the AMR26, which resulted in 11 grand prix retirements/non-finishes between two-time champion Fernando Alonso and Stroll in the first half of the season. 

While it battled against those problems, the team introduced a B-spec car at the recent Hungarian Grand Prix, which resulted in a boost in performance. Stroll and Alonso finished in 13th and 14th at the Hungaroring. 

Aston Martin currently sits 10th in the constructors' championship with one point, only ahead of the newly formed Cadillac.

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