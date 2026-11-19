Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Lando Norris: “A hell of a lot of money” riding on McLaren’s fight for third

Lando Norris highlights the millions in prize money and staff bonuses at stake as McLaren chases Red Bull for third

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 19, 2026, 11:50 AM

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Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Alex Pantling - Formula 1





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With Mercedes having already sealed the 2026 constructors' championship and Ferrari sitting clear in second, McLaren's remaining focus across Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi comes down to one battle: overturning a 17-point deficit to Red Bull Racing for third place.

Red Bull enters the Las Vegas Grand Prix on 415 points to McLaren's 398. Beyond bragging rights, the gap between third and fourth in Formula 1's commercial payout structure carries serious weight, with The Independent estimating 2026 prize money at $122million for third compared to $113million for fourth - roughly a $9million swing that directly feeds year-end employee bonuses.

Speaking during Las Vegas media day, Lando Norris made clear that the people back at the Woking factory are front of mind as the season wraps up.

"You always talk about points and Constructor points and all these things, and it's very important, but I think you often do forget the extras, the bonuses that come with it. And not for me, but for all the members of the team," Norris said. "So, it's a hell of a lot of money from P4 to P3. And all the team members that work every day, they also get their bonuses at the end of the year. So, they want it just as much as anyone."

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

"They can buy their kids cooler presents or whatever it might be and move into their new house or whatever it is," he added. "So, it obviously means a lot. It means a huge amount."

Piastri's penalty and Red Bull's momentum

Closing that 17-point margin will not be straightforward in Nevada. McLaren confirmed ahead of the weekend that Oscar Piastri will serve a 10-place grid penalty after switching to his fifth Mercedes internal combustion engine of the season due to a reliability issue.

"Oscar's taking a nice penalty this weekend, so he's coming from the back of the grid or hopefully not even at the back, the middle of the pack," Norris said. "Obviously, Max [Verstappen] is doing a good job, and Red Bull are doing a good job. Isack [Hadjar] did a good job last weekend. So we've got a tough fight, but we're up for it."

Even with Norris winning the São Paulo Grand Prix, Red Bull matched McLaren's 33-point haul in Brazil thanks to Verstappen finishing second and Hadjar claiming third.

Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Norris also has a personal incentive tied to McLaren's surge. Sitting sixth in the drivers' standings on 246 points, he trails third-placed George Russell (262) by 16 points, with Lewis Hamilton (261) and Charles Leclerc (249) wedged between them. Finishing in the top three requires attending the FIA Awards in Shanghai on 12 December - a long-haul flight Norris joked he had debated with his engineers.

"My aim is to fly to China at the end of the season if I can finish P3 in the drivers," Norris said. "That will hopefully mean we've had a good end to the season, and they also get a good bonus. So, that's my goal."

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