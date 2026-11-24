Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Lando Norris expects 2030 F1 racing to surpass Las Vegas GP spectacle
Lando Norris questions Vegas's 352-overtake stat, saying "some of the overtakes weren't overtakes" under 2026 rules
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Nov 24, 2026, 11:30 PM
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Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix delivered a headline statistic built for highlight reels: 352 overtakes and 35 lead changes across 50 laps, shattering the championship’s all-time passing record.
Yet runner-up Lando Norris was not fully sold on what that figure meant from inside the cockpit. Speaking in the FIA post-race press conference after finishing 0.639 seconds behind Max Verstappen, the McLaren driver pushed back on the raw count - arguing that battery-driven speed deltas made plenty of Saturday night’s passes feel far from genuine racing moves.
"Max explained it well," Norris said, echoing Verstappen’s earlier dismissal of the Strip’s yo-yo drafting as "playing Mario Kart". "From a racing point of view, from the outside, I'm sure it probably was the best race ever in Formula 1. You never know what's going to happen. There were overtakes out of nowhere."
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Alex Pantling / Getty Images
Behind the steering wheel, however, the sensation felt far less organic. "The thing is, sometimes you have a closing speed of 20, 30 kph to people, especially to us, and some of the overtakes weren't overtakes - you press boost, and you go past someone," Norris explained.
McLaren felt that straight-line vulnerability acutely all weekend. Just a day after Norris labelled the MCL40 "horrendous in the straights" - having bled nearly eight-tenths to Kimi Antonelli through Sector 3 in qualifying while carrying a stray plastic bag under his floor - the Briton slid outside the top 10 early on while figuring out where to spend his electrical power.
Staying clean still paid off handsomely: late errors from George Russell on Lap 48 and Antonelli on Lap 49 handed McLaren a two–three finish alongside Oscar Piastri, its first double podium since May’s Miami Grand Prix.
Norris believes 2030 can keep the show without the gimmicks
Even while questioning the purity of 2026’s boost-assisted flybys, Norris stopped short of writing off Las Vegas’s action altogether. With cool desert asphalt keeping tyre overheating in dirty air at bay, he argued the Strip would still generate relentless wheel-to-wheel battles without forcing drivers to constantly manage electrical reserves.
"But the racing was still good," Norris said. "You're still fighting for position and just a lot of good things in there, but I'm sure if you didn't have the battery how it was, you would still have just as many overtakes.
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images
"We would enjoy it even more as drivers because we'd be able to push and go flat out and not have to think about re-gen and battery and not deploying and deploying and all of this stuff," he added. "So yeah, we could have been even better is what I'm trying to say. So imagine in 2030 - oh my God, that's going to be the best race you've ever seen."
Norris’s 2030 forecast carries real weight following Friday’s breakthrough in Nevada, where the FIA announced unanimous agreement in principle on a lighter 2030 ruleset centred on simpler 2.1-litre turbocharged V8s, sustainable fuels, and reduced hybrid complexity - pending next month’s World Motor Sport Council vote in Shanghai.
For now, back-to-back podiums after his Sao Paulo win pull Norris level with Russell on 264 points - three shy of Lewis Hamilton in third - while trimming Red Bull’s constructors’ advantage over McLaren from 17 points to nine (440 to 431) entering Qatar and Abu Dhabi.
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