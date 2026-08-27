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Lando Norris announces new Prime Video docuseries with "more access than ever before"

Lando Norris will give fans unprecedented access to his life on and off the track in a new three-part Prime Video documentary series set for release in 2027.

Lydia Mee
Published:
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Reigning Formula 1 champion Lando Norris has announced a new three-part documentary series on Prime Video, scheduled for release in 2027.

The project, currently carrying the working title Lando, is being produced by Box to Box Films - the London-based production company behind Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

While the series will track Norris's current 2026 campaign as he defends his maiden drivers' championship, the main focus will be his life away from the circuit. According to the official synopsis, the documentary promises "unprecedented access to a more personal side of his life".

The synopsis continued: "From the moment Lando first gripped a karting wheel in Bristol, racing represented pure, exhilarating joy. Inspired by his idols, including the legendary Valentino Rossi, he quickly climbed the ranks — driven not just by ambition but by a relentless pursuit of fun and authenticity, and a fierce determination to win.

"But what does life really look like when you’re at the pinnacle of your sport at just 26 years old? With unprecedented access to his life over the course of the summer – leading up to his 27th birthday – this docuseries gives an authentic insight into Lando’s world: from the antics of a holiday with his friends, to more personal and quieter moments with his family; to the highs of winning his first GP of the season; from the profile that comes with being one of the biggest names in global sport to the moments of quiet reflection."

 

The docuseries is directed by Ben Phethean and produced by Clare Little. Tom Keeling, Warren Smith and Jon Smith all serve as executive producers for Box to Box Films.

"I’m really excited to be doing this with Prime Video," the 26-year-old said. "We’ve been filming for a while already and I’ve had a lot of fun with it."

Norris is already accustomed to documenting his life. In addition to appearing on Drive to Survive, he has also shared a behind-the-scenes look at certain aspects of his life through his own YouTube vlog series, called LandoLOG.

But Norris has shared that the Prime Video series will provide a deeper look at his daily life.

"I already share a lot of what I get up to, but this is going to give people more access than ever before to my life away from racing," Norris added. "I’ve been really involved in the whole thing, so hopefully people will enjoy seeing more of what goes on behind the scenes. I’m looking forward to people seeing it next year!"

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