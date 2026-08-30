Lando Norris delivers verdict on McLaren 2026 F1 title fight

Lando Norris insists he remains entirely confident that McLaren can successfully make the necessary changes to its current challenger to fight for the 2026 Formula 1 championship.

Speaking to Sky Sports after announcing his contract extension with McLaren until the end of 2030, the British driver discussed the Woking outfit's potential in its current championship campaign.

While McLaren suffered a tricky start to the season, it has recently made a massive jump in performance after the introduction of upgrades. Norris has claimed back-to-back wins at the Hungarian and Dutch Grands Prix and now finds himself in the title fight.

"Well, we're trying to change that. That's one thing I'm certain of," Norris explained when asked if the car is in a position to fight for the championship.

"The team is working better than they've ever worked before. I think they're working in a more efficient, harder way, even than the last couple of years. And that level was world championship-winning level. So, it's not that I don't think we can win it.

Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

"I'm confident we have a lot of what we need in place. It's just certain areas on the car that we need to improve. And I believe we can. It's just a race against time, as always, within Formula 1. But we proved over the last few weekends that we can still win races, and we have very good momentum.

"I always want that little bit more, and I want to be confident that we can improve the car enough to easily say, 'Yeah, we can fight for this world championship.'

"So, we can easily fight as a team. We just need to improve some things with the car, and I'm still confident we can do that."

McLaren currently sits third in the constructors' championship with 263 points, 162 points behind leader Mercedes. Norris is fourth in the drivers' standings with 159 points, 83 points behind leader Kimi Antonelli.