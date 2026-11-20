Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Lando Norris confident F1 would not "put us at risk" in the Middle East

The McLaren driver says he has no personal concerns about racing in Qatar and Abu Dhabi

Lydia Mee

Edited: Nov 20, 2026, 5:20 AM

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Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images





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2025 Formula 1 champion Lando Norris says he has no concerns about the final two races of the season in the Middle East, insisting the championship would not put its drivers and teams at risk.

After this weekend's race in Las Vegas, the championship heads to Qatar from 27-29 November and then Abu Dhabi from 4-6 December.

F1 has had to adapt its calendar this year because of the situation in the region, with the Bahrain Grand Prix moved to Malaysia and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix cancelled. Imola had been considered as a replacement venue if the final two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi were unable to go ahead, but the Italian venue has now been ruled out.

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Asked in the drivers' press conference in Las Vegas on Thursday whether he had any reservations about travelling to the region, Norris said he was looking forward to it.

"I'm just looking forward to it. From my side, I'm fine. I guess the thing is, it's a big team that we travel with. So it's more, what do the rest of my team think? I'm fine," Norris said.

The McLaren driver revealed that he is heading to the region even before the race weekends begin.

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

"I've my friend's wedding in Bahrain next week. So at the moment I was planning on going there, and then going on to Qatar and then Abu Dhabi. So from my side, not a concern," he said.

"I just don't believe the sport would put us at risk in this kind of situation. MotoGP have also been there. So from my side, no concerns."

MotoGP raced in Qatar earlier this month without any issues.

Norris stressed that the decision affected far more people than the drivers.

"But yeah, it's not about me. I guess it's a lot more people. It's the fans, it's the team personnel," he added.

Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas, who was also in the press conference, agreed.

"I'm going to be racing there for sure. No concerns because, like Lando said, if Formula 1 decides that we're going there, they wouldn't go there if there's not a clear plan or if they didn't know that it's going to be safe," Bottas said.

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