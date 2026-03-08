Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Franco Colapinto praised for "cat-like reactions" after avoiding Liam Lawson crash in Australia

Formula 1
Australian GP
Franco Colapinto praised for "cat-like reactions" after avoiding Liam Lawson crash in Australia

Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”

Formula 1
Australian GP
Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”

Max Verstappen calls on FIA to take action against F1 2026 rules

Formula 1
Australian GP
Max Verstappen calls on FIA to take action against F1 2026 rules

Lewis Hamilton positive on Ferrari pace: A lot of work to do to catch Mercedes but not impossible

Formula 1
Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton positive on Ferrari pace: A lot of work to do to catch Mercedes but not impossible

"It’s chaos” – Lando Norris continues criticism of "artificial" F1 2026 regulations

Formula 1
Australian GP
"It’s chaos” – Lando Norris continues criticism of "artificial" F1 2026 regulations

George Russell: "Nothing in the tank" to fend off Charles Leclerc at Australian GP start

Formula 1
Australian GP
George Russell: "Nothing in the tank" to fend off Charles Leclerc at Australian GP start

Ferrari will face questions after VSC strategy call in Australian GP, says Bernie Collins

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ferrari will face questions after VSC strategy call in Australian GP, says Bernie Collins

Ralf Schumacher: Mercedes still has “room for improvement” after strong Australian GP 1-2

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ralf Schumacher: Mercedes still has “room for improvement” after strong Australian GP 1-2
Formula 1 Australian GP

"It’s chaos” – Lando Norris continues criticism of "artificial" F1 2026 regulations

Norris has been one of the biggest critics of the new F1 regulations at this weekend's season opener in Australia

Edited:
Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Lando Norris once again slammed the “very artificial” 2026 Formula 1 regulations as he reckons races are now more dangerous than before after the dramatic Australian Grand Prix.

This year, F1 is debuting its latest regulation overhaul with changes to both the chassis and power unit, the latter of which is the biggest contention point as electric power is more prominent. 

It means battery management will play a greater role in grands prix and a lot of drivers don’t like this, including Norris, who on Saturday claimed “we’ve come from the best cars ever” to “probably the worst”

That was after he qualified sixth for the Melbourne season opener before ultimately finishing fifth, in what was a rather frenetic race with drivers constantly to-and-froing for position.

It is something Norris predicted in pre-season when he said grands prix will be more “chaotic” with drivers “yo-yoing” in wheel-to-wheel battles, but this isn’t something the reigning world champion enjoys.

When asked if the Albert Park race was too chaotic, Norris replied: “Way too much. It's chaos, you're going to have a big accident, which is a shame. You're driving and we're the ones just waiting for something to happen and something to go quite horribly wrong.

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

“That's not a nice position to be in, but there's nothing we can really do about that now. It's a shame, it's very artificial, depending on what the power unit decides to do and randomly does at times.

“You just get overtaken by five cars or you can just do nothing about it sometimes. There's nothing we can change about it, so there's no point in saying any more, but not for me.”

A concern with the new regulations is closing speeds, because if a driver is harvesting battery, then the car behind will reduce the gap quicker than previously and this could potentially cause a dangerous scenario. 

“Just depending on what people do, you can have 30, 40, 50 kph speeds,” added Norris. “When someone hits someone at that speed, you're going to fly and you're going to go over the fence and you're going to do a lot of damage to yourself and maybe to others. That's a pretty horrible thing to think about.”

Photos from Australian GP - Sunday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Entertainers

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Zak Brown, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
The 2026 F1 drivers photo

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Sam Brabham drives a Brabham BT-19 on track

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Sam Brabham drives a Brabham BT-19 on track

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes