Lando Norris discusses long-term McLaren future after committing to 2030
Lando Norris says he would be proud to spend his entire Formula 1 career with McLaren after committing to the team until the end of 2030
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
2025 Formula 1 champion Lando Norris says he would be "proud" to spend his entire F1 career with McLaren.
The 26-year-old recently committed his future to the Woking outfit, signing a four-year contract extension that will keep him at the team until the end of the 2030 season.
Speaking to Sky Sports about the possibility of racing into his 40s and remaining at McLaren for his whole career, Norris admitted he remains unsure about his ultimate longevity in the championship but reiterated his loyalty to his current employer.
"Oh, I don't know if I want to get to 40. It's a big ask to get to 30, so we'll see. I don't know what the future holds," he explained.
"I certainly want to believe what it holds, and I still believe that we can win more as a team and win more constructors' and more drivers' championships, and that's why I want to stay here.
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
"But they are also the only team I've ever been with, and the team that I love and I call this place my home. So, if I do end up just doing my whole career at McLaren, that's something I'll be so proud to say and carry with me through the rest of my life."
While ruling out immediate thoughts of matching the F1 lifespans of the likes of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, Norris added that his main focus at this stage is the length of his new deal.
"I don't know what point I want to go to as a driver, whether I want to be 30, or 40, or 50. I don't know that yet," he added. "So, I'm just very, very pleased to announce I'll be here for four more years and four more years fighting for wins and championships, hopefully."
Norris currently sits fourth in the drivers' championship with 159 points after back-to-back wins at the Hungarian and Dutch Grands Prix.
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