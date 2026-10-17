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Lando Norris faces anxious wait as F2 prepares to decide future of his racing team
Lando Norris wants to take LN4 Fusion into Formula 2 in 2027
Alex Harrington
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 11:35 PM
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Lando Norris's new racing team, LN4 Fusion, will soon find out whether or not it's got a place on the Formula 2 grid next year. CEO of FIA Formula 2, Bruno Michel, has confirmed that the championship is close to choosing its selection of teams for the 2027, 2028 and 2029 seasons, so will Norris get his way?
"Well, we do a new selection every three years, so that’s where we are when we have a new car as well," Michel said. "We’re in the process of this selection at the moment, so we will come up with a list of teams within one month, I would say, one month and a half. So, it’s going to be quite soon.
"And of course, Lando Norris’ team has been applying for a licence, and we’re looking at it like we’re looking at any other request. There are a lot of teams that would like to join Formula 2 at the moment.
"It’s a very healthy championship, but we’re not going to increase the number of teams because that’s something that is quite important for the health of the teams. And also, you know, I think 22 drivers in F2 is good enough when you have 22 drivers in F1, and that you know that some years you will have seats in F1, some other years it will be more difficult.
"So, we need to be also quite careful about it. So, we’ll keep the same number of teams, and the results of this selection will come quite soon."
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From Formula 3 to F2
Norris launched LN4 Fusion in early September. The team confirmed that it had taken over assets of AIX Racing and would apply for an F2 entry. It has also got a Formula 3 entry until the end of 2027, with Gabriel Gomez and James Egozi confirmed to drive. But Norris's aim is to give drivers an opportunity where he got his.
“It was very special to look back on and hear about these things," he said. "I guess you don't really think about it at the time but having your name written down somewhere, especially for a good reason, is something to be very proud about. So I was happy I was that first one, and the first of what will be many.”
Explaining why he started the team, Norris added: "I've been really lucky to have some amazing people around me throughout my career, and I know that getting to Formula 1 takes so much more than just talent. You need the right people around you, the right support and the right opportunities at the right time,."
Norris now heads to the United States Grand Prix in Austin as he sits sixth in the drivers' standings on 201 points.
The Austin race takes place from 23-25 October.
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