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Lando Norris: FIA should hand out race ban for Franco Colapinto's Baku F1 crash

Lando Norris was furious with Franco Colapinto's costly restart error at Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which knocked out both the McLaren driver and Colapinto's Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly

Filip Cleeren Ben Vinel
Edited:
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

Reigning world champion Lando Norris says he thinks Franco Colapinto deserves "at least a one-race ban" for causing a pile-up at F1's Azerbaijan GP.

On a lap 36 restart in the streets of Baku, Colapinto locked up his cold front tyres and aimlessly speared into Alpine team-mate Gasly into Turn 1, with Norris also collected by the tangling pair.

The incident knocked both Gasly and Norris out of the race, capping off a frustrating afternoon for the McLaren driver who lacked pace and made a Turn 1 mistake of his own that dropped him into the pack on the restart.

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The restart clash left Norris furious, feeling Colapinto's careless driving should be punished harshly by F1's race stewards.

"I've not seen it. I just got taken out. I think the FIA should be stricter and start handing out bans for this kind of stuff," Norris vented. "It's careless from people. It costs a lot of money; all my parts are in the bin now. People should just get banned, because that's not driving that deserves to be in Formula 1.

When asked if there were mitigating circumstances for what happened on the slippery Baku circuit, Norris added: "In Formula 1, I think you expect drivers to anticipate things. Grip is going to be low; tyre temps are low; they weren't even that low. In Formula 1, we want to be against the best drivers in the world, and when stuff like this happens, it's because [they] shouldn't be there.

"I've not seen it, but if you cause a crash in a restart like this, you should have at least a one-race ban."

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images

Colapinto, who also drew the ire of team-mate Gasly as the pair was on for points, was apologetic afterwards.

"A big mistake," the Argentinian acknowledged. "I locked up completely with cold tyres and cold brakes and was out of control completely. Not a lot to say more than sorry to the team, to Pierre of course, to all the factory.

"We've been working really hard to score points and I threw it away with that big mistake. So, I'm very sad for the team. Of course it's a big disappointment. I'm sorry to Lando as well."

Photos from F1 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday

George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Mike Krack, Aston Martin Chief Trackside Officer, Andy Stevenson, Aston Martin Sporting Director

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Traditional dancers

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi, Oliver Bearman, Haas, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Esteban Ocon, Haas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Red Bull Racing pit stop

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Aston Martin F1 car

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
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