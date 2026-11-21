Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Lando Norris frustrated by McLaren's "shocking" top speed at Las Vegas GP qualifying

The McLaren driver was close to eight tenths off the pace in the final sector

Ed Hardy Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 8:28 AM

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Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Lando Norris lamented McLaren’s “shocking” straightline speed after missing out on pole at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The 2025 world champion was fourth fastest on Friday night in Nevada and 0.351s off pacesetter Kimi Antonelli, with Max Verstappen and George Russell also quicker.

Norris’s deficit largely came in the final sector where he was 0.776s slower than his world champion successor, despite being faster in the first two - even quickest of all in the second.

But the final sector is usually what defines a lap around the low-downforce Vegas street track due to its 1.2-mile flat-out Strip section, plus the 0.5-mile straight ahead of the final corner.

“We're just shocking in the straights,” said Norris, who will start from third due to Antonelli’s five-place grid drop for a new internal combustion engine.

“Like, horrendous in the straights. My lap was very good. It was easily my best lap. But we're just, yeah, to Kimi we're eight-tenths off in the last sector.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

“He has a perfect tow and he does a very good job. But comparing to most other people, we're too far off.

“I have to start my lap 1.5 seconds off the car ahead, which means in every corner I'm losing at least half a tenth to a tenth because of how much downforce I'm losing.

“There's obviously a bigger gain at the end of the day in having a good slipstream, but we're having to make up for a really terrible loss of straightline speed - and therefore we have to harm our cornering speed.

“So we just haven't got the right balance, all in all, in terms of downforce, drag. Yeah, so it's made our life impossible to fight for pole, that's for sure.”

Straightline speed has been a continuous problem for McLaren this year due to its struggles optimising the Mercedes engine under the new-for-2026 regulations.

Factory teams have held a pre-standing advantage due to the complexity of this year’s power units and so McLaren’s struggles at other low-downforce circuits has been prevalent in 2026.

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

In Monza it finished fourth and fifth after qualifying third and ninth, Baku it qualified third and fifth but failed to score a point, while in Austria it finished fourth and seventh after starting sixth and seventh.

“You can't blame the straights, it's just our car is not good,” added Norris. “We have to improve that a lot. You cannot fight at Monza, here, Baku."

Team-mate Oscar Piastri endured bigger struggles than Norris in Las Vegas as the Australian was only seventh fastest and a significant 1.006s slower than Antonelli’s Mercedes.

Piastri also struggled in the final sector, 0.837s slower than the Italian, with his problems stemming from a lack of a tow, which was so sought after in qualifying.

“Q3 was just a bit messy for a few reasons,” said Piastri, who will take a 10-place grid penalty for a new engine.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Alex Pantling / Getty Images

“Trying to get the right slipstream is, you might as well not even go out if you don't get that right.

“Even opening the lap here, I think there's a bit of a difference between cars, how much energy they use to Turn 1 and if that's half a second, that can be the difference of three or four tenths down the straight later in the lap.

“So it's difficult to get right and I think there are a few things that we probably will review and see if we can do a slightly better job. But I think my laps were a little bit messy.”

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