Lando Norris hailed for "sensational" Spanish GP pole after FP2 setback: "Found his beast mode"

Lando Norris's pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix has received widespread praise from Formula 1 fans, with his performance branded "sensational".

The McLaren driver secured the front spot on the grid for Sunday's race at the Madring circuit, beating Mercedes' championship leader Kimi Antonelli by just 0.011 seconds. Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed third.

Norris's result was largely unexpected by the paddock. He missed the majority of the second free practice session due to a gearbox issue, compromising his preparation for qualifying on the brand-new circuit.

"Stunning lap by Lando," one fan commented on Reddit, while another responded: "Especially given he missed the entire FP2 and on a brand-new track. A true champion's lap."

"Honestly, where did he pull that from? Absolutely sensational," wrote another fan, and someone else posted: "It’s really great seeing him getting his flowers this season. Mercedes are rapid but you can’t count the champ out."

Another fan claimed Norris has "found his beast mode".

"Something about winning the world championship seems to have unlocked something new in Lando, whether it's pride, relief, or just finally shaking off the imposter syndrome he seemed to suffer from. I like this more confident DGAF Lando and it's reflected in his lap times," they posted.

Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

"I'm sure this level could have helped him last season too, but he was definitely running some cognitive baggage in 2025. The work he did with the sport psychologist certainly paid some dividends, but he's also found this inside himself lately.

"It's not that Piastri is lagging, it's that Lando has found his beast mode."

Further reactions included: "Lando cooked, what an absolutely unreal lap. Bro came from the DEPTHS," and "Genuinely having the best year of his career AFTER winning the WDC."

The Spanish Grand Prix will take place on Sunday 13 September at 3pm local time (2pm UK time).