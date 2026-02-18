Lando Norris’ handwritten note to his first coach is the sweetest detail from his title celebration

2025 Formula 1 champion Lando Norris made sure those who have been instrumental in his career were present at his celebration dinner following a successful 2025 season.

While the focus has already moved on to the season ahead, Norris took time to celebrate his championship title in December.

The Briton was joined by his parents, Adam Norris and Cicsa Wauman, and his siblings, as well as his childhood go-karting coach Rob Dodds, his karting coach and mentor Duncan Tappy, his long-time performance coach Jon Malvern, his karting engine specialist Ole Haugard, his F1 race engineer Will Joseph, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

Dodds, who was seated on the same table as Norris, his family, Stella and Brown, shared details on the evening with BBC Radio Somerset.

"He [Norris] made a speech through the course of the evening and he had done little videos," Dodds said. "One started with myself and him chatting about what we'd get up to. It was very emotional."

Dodds also revealed that the McLaren F1 driver surprised him with one of his old crash helmets in a display case with a handwritten message on it. "While we were at the party they had gone to the room and he'd actually put one of his old crash helmets in there in a Perspex frame," Dodds explained. "That was a lovely thing to have."

He added: "On the top it said 'To Rob, where my journey to F1 all started! Thank you. World Champions, Lando Norris'."

Norris now heads into the 2026 season with the confidence of a drivers' championship behind him. 2009 champion Jenson Button believes the Briton could be a "formidable force" in the upcoming season.

“It's not hard [to go again] but you need a new challenge," the former Brawn GP driver told Sky Sports F1. "And that's what this regulation change brings. And you arrive confident. You know you can do it - you've done it.

"So, it's more everything after winning a world championship is fun. It's a bonus. And going into a season thinking that way, he's going to be a formidable force. I really think so.”