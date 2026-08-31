Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Kimi Antonelli reveals "different mindset" for F1 Italian GP return

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Kimi Antonelli reveals "different mindset" for F1 Italian GP return

Lando Norris insists he has not changed since F1 championship win

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Lando Norris insists he has not changed since F1 championship win

Winners and losers from a sensational NASCAR Cup race at Daytona

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Winners and losers from a sensational NASCAR Cup race at Daytona

Sergio Perez trying to help hire lure F1 personnel to Cadillac

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Sergio Perez trying to help hire lure F1 personnel to Cadillac

Ferrari "can't leave more points on the table" with race execution

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Ferrari "can't leave more points on the table" with race execution

What we learned from an intriguing MotoGP Aragon GP

MotoGP
Aragon GP
What we learned from an intriguing MotoGP Aragon GP

Fabio Quartararo refuses to be Yamaha’s “test rider” as he reaches breaking point

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Fabio Quartararo refuses to be Yamaha’s “test rider” as he reaches breaking point

The underlying upgrade that boosted McLaren's performance jump

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
The underlying upgrade that boosted McLaren's performance jump
Formula 1 Italian GP

Lando Norris insists he has not changed since F1 championship win

Lando Norris says winning the Formula 1 world championship has made him more relaxed and confident without changing his personality

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Lando Norris insists that achieving his lifelong dream of becoming a Formula 1 champion has not changed who he is as a person, though it has brought a sense of calm and confidence in the car.

The McLaren driver reflected on his title success during an interview with Sky Sports, which was filmed after he announced a contract extension with the Woking outfit until the end of 2030.

"It hasn't, which is exactly what I would want," Norris explained when asked how he thinks winning the championship has changed him. "I don't want it to change me. I don't want it to change who I am. I think I just get to go around with a feeling that I've accomplished something very few people in the world get to achieve, and I know I've achieved my dream as a kid.

"That's something, again, not many people get to achieve. So I know how lucky I am. I know how fortunate I've been to be with McLaren."

What winning the championship has changed for the 26-year-old is his outlook outside of the car.

"There's an element of I know that people have high expectations, and I have high expectations for myself, and that's where everything starts," he said about the pressure of the current championship campaign.

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Pirelli

"But there's also the element of we had such a tough start to the year. We've been very, very unfortunate with a lot of things. We knew we would start on the back foot. [Fighting for the championship] certainly wasn't the first thought we had. The fact that it's become a thought is a pretty awesome thing.

"So I'm very relaxed that I'm in the position of being the chaser, of course. But every time I'm on track, I don't necessarily feel different because of it. Every time I put my helmet on, I still want to win today. I want to be first today. I want to be on pole. And that's the same mentality that I've always had.

"It changes my outlook, especially when I'm out of the car. But I wouldn't say it changes anything when I'm in it, because when I'm in it, it's always 100%. It's always go flat out. It's always, don't embarrass yourself. I want to be number one, no matter what situation I'm in. 

"So, yeah, certainly just being off track, being more relaxed, being able to work with the team in an even better way than ever, that's what's also helping." 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Sergio Perez trying to help hire lure F1 personnel to Cadillac
Next article Kimi Antonelli reveals "different mindset" for F1 Italian GP return

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Kimi Antonelli reveals "different mindset" for F1 Italian GP return

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Kimi Antonelli reveals "different mindset" for F1 Italian GP return

Williams called out for 'overpromising and underdelivering' amid 2026 F1 woes

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Williams called out for 'overpromising and underdelivering' amid 2026 F1 woes

Fernando Alonso "saved" Aston Martin after difficult Dutch GP weekend, says Guenther Steiner

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Fernando Alonso "saved" Aston Martin after difficult Dutch GP weekend, says Guenther Steiner
More from
Lando Norris

Lando Norris discusses long-term McLaren future after committing to 2030

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Lando Norris discusses long-term McLaren future after committing to 2030

F1 driver contracts: How long is each driver tied down for?

Formula 1
Formula 1
F1 driver contracts: How long is each driver tied down for?

Why Oscar Piastri is struggling to match Lando Norris – and McLaren’s intriguing explanation

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Oscar Piastri is struggling to match Lando Norris – and McLaren’s intriguing explanation
More from
McLaren

The underlying upgrade that boosted McLaren's performance jump

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
The underlying upgrade that boosted McLaren's performance jump

McLaren tipped to emerge as Mercedes' main threat by end of 2026 F1 season

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
McLaren tipped to emerge as Mercedes' main threat by end of 2026 F1 season

Why Lando Norris was “surprised” to claim Dutch GP pole position

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Lando Norris was “surprised” to claim Dutch GP pole position

Latest news

Kimi Antonelli reveals "different mindset" for F1 Italian GP return

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Kimi Antonelli reveals "different mindset" for F1 Italian GP return

Lando Norris insists he has not changed since F1 championship win

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Lando Norris insists he has not changed since F1 championship win

Winners and losers from a sensational NASCAR Cup race at Daytona

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Winners and losers from a sensational NASCAR Cup race at Daytona

Sergio Perez trying to help hire lure F1 personnel to Cadillac

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Sergio Perez trying to help hire lure F1 personnel to Cadillac

Feature

Discover prime content

How Lewis Hamilton "shook the system" at Ferrari, but it couldn't fulfil all his wishes

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Filip Cleeren
How Lewis Hamilton "shook the system" at Ferrari, but it couldn't fulfil all his wishes

The tech battles of F1 2026 so far… and what comes next

Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The tech battles of F1 2026 so far… and what comes next

Sainz interview: “I always believed in McLaren… but then Ferrari called”

Formula 1
By Roberto Chinchero
Sainz interview: “I always believed in McLaren… but then Ferrari called”

Why Oscar Piastri is struggling to match Lando Norris – and McLaren’s intriguing explanation

Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Ronald Vording
Why Oscar Piastri is struggling to match Lando Norris – and McLaren’s intriguing explanation
View more