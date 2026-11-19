Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Lando Norris jokes he "found the limit of a champagne bottle" in Brazil podium mishap

The McLaren driver shattered his bottle before walking into the podium sparks after winning from pole at Interlagos

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 19, 2026, 3:14 AM

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Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images





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2025 Formula 1 champion Lando Norris has joked about how he "found the limit of a champagne bottle" for the first time in his career during his chaotic podium celebrations at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver won from pole at Interlagos, but his trademark celebration went wrong. As he slammed the champagne bottle down on the floor, it shattered in his hands. To make matters worse, he then walked into the podium sparks.

While speaking to the media during the drivers' press conference ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Norris was asked whether he would be changing his post-race celebrations after the incident.

"Yeah, that was the hardest part of the weekend," he said. "I guess you'll find out on Sunday if I'm on the top step. I mean, I never do that if I'm not first. So I need to try to win another race for you guys to find out.

"But for the first time in my career, I found the limit of a champagne bottle. So I'm happy I finally managed to find it."

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

The Briton played down the effect of the sparks.

"I did also walk into the sparks, which didn't help. But that was fine. I barely noticed it. I just kind of felt my ear was pretty hot, but it didn't burn me or anything," he said.

"So yeah, not my finest couple of seconds, but also one for the memory books down the road. So I saved a little bit of the bottle. There's probably still some up on the podium in Brazil, but yeah, you'll find out when I next win."

The incident came at the end of what Norris called "a mega weekend". He took pole position in the wet and went on to win the race, his third victory of the season.

Norris admitted, however, that McLaren had not quite matched Mercedes for outright dry pace in Brazil, and that the tricky conditions had helped.

With three races remaining in the 2026 season, Norris currently sits sixth in the drivers' standings.

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