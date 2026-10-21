Formula 1 United States GP

Lando Norris launches new clothing collection ahead of United States Grand Prix

Lando Norris has launched a new 12-piece clothing collection inspired by 1970s racing garages

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 21, 2026, 9:28 PM

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Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images





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McLaren driver Lando Norris has launched a new clothing line ahead of the United States Grand Prix. Inspired by 1970s racing garages, he's turned an old Austin fuel station into a pop-up to show off his new products.

Lando's Original Service Department is a 12-piece collection from his LN4 brand, which covers workwear-style clothing, T-shirts and caps for both sexes. If that tickles your fancy and you're in Austin this weekend for the grand prix, head to 1500 San Jacinto Boulevard in downtown Austin and you will be able to browse through what's available.

It opened on the Wednesday and is open from 9am to 7pm from Thursday to Sunday.

If that's not enough, you can even get a custom postcard or patch made thanks to McLaren sponsor Google Gemini.

Norris’s other brand, Quadrant, also held a pop-up in Austin earlier in the week.

The collection gives the Briton something to celebrate during a difficult title defence. The reigning world champion is sixth in the standings on 201 points, 139 behind leader Kimi Antonelli, in a McLaren he calls "mentally draining" to drive. The Woking outfit, the reigning constructors’ champion, is third in the standings, seven points ahead of a resurgent Red Bull.

"It's just on a knife edge on every single corner," Norris said after the Singapore race. "Just got to drive it within an exact percent and you have to force the car in every single way. You can't let the car do any work. You can't just let the front do the work or the rear do the work.

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

"You have to force the front, you got to force the rear, you got to drive it in a way that takes so much concentration and so much ability. It's just full on and mentally draining because of how hard you have to work behind the wheel so it's just too difficult and it makes it impossible to put laps together in qualifying which just show how good of a job we were able to do when we were getting on pole and things like that and how rewarding that felt.

"But with it not being quick enough now it's just... it's too difficult and you can't do anything magical because you're simply not quick enough. So it's just... you have to force the car and you can't let the car do any work because it doesn't do it on its own and that's not what you want from a car at all."

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