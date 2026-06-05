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Lando Norris launches race-worn helmet prize draw for Sir Jackie Stewart's dementia charity

Lando Norris has launched a prize draw for fans to win his Canadian GP race-worn helmet, raising funds for Sir Jackie Stewart’s Race Against Dementia charity

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Andrej Ivanov / AFP via Getty Images

McLaren driver Lando Norris has announced a prize draw, offering Formula 1 fans the opportunity to win his race-worn helmet from the Canadian Grand Prix, raising funds for Race Against Dementia.

The bespoke helmet, which Norris wore during the race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, was designed in collaboration with Race Against Dementia researcher Dr Maura Malpetti.

One half of the helmet represents the complex network of a healthy human brain, while the other side illustrates a brain deteriorating through synaptic loss and the devastating physical reality of dementia. 

"I’m really proud to support Race Against Dementia and this prize draw gives fans a chance to get involved too – and win an amazing prize," Norris said. "This helmet carries a powerful message – one side represents a healthy brain, while the other reflects the impact of dementia. It means a lot to me, and getting to share the story of this helmet in Canada was very special."

 

All proceeds from the prize draw will go to Race Against Dementia, the charity founded by three-time F1 champion Sir Jackie Stewart. The draw is open to fans aged 18 and over in the United Kingdom and the United States. Entries are priced at £25 or $34 each, with no limit on the number of times an individual can enter. The draw closes on Friday 19 June at 23:59 BST.

Sir Stewart added: "The race helmet created by Lando and Maura, which many of you will have seen in Canada, struck a real chord with so many people who are affected by this dreadful illness. It has started conversations about dementia around the world and I, for one, am extremely grateful to Lando for keeping that conversation going. This prize gives fans the chance to experience the motorsport we love, whilst helping fast-track dementia research, which means a great deal to me personally."

In addition to the helmet, the winner will also receive VIP access to the 2026 British Grand Prix, including full paddock access for two, a personal meeting with Sir Jackie Stewart, and other experiences.

Photos from Monaco GP - Friday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
A general view of the harbour with the Paddock Club.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Fan

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Alexandra Leclerc arrives in the paddock.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Flavio Briatore, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
A general view of the city from the harbour.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Tamara Kalinic and Xenia Adonts

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Morgan Gibbs-White

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Alexander Albon, Williams, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
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