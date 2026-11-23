Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Lando Norris: "Looking at the battery more than where I'm going" in Las Vegas

The result leaves Norris fifth in the championship, level on points with George Russell

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 5:04 PM

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Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Alex Pantling / Getty Images





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McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris says he spent more of the Las Vegas Grand Prix watching his battery than the road ahead, as he recovered from outside the points to second place.

The 2025 champion started third but was running 11th by lap 12, with the MCL40 losing out on the Las Vegas street circuit's long straights.

Norris had already called the car "awful in the straight" after qualifying, and the opening laps showed why.

"It was just, at the very beginning of the race, I was just trying to figure out the battery. I always just seemed to be on the bad side. Every time I got overtaken, I had no battery, someone else had more battery behind, and I just kept dropping back," he explained during the post-race press conference.

"The whole race was judging battery the whole time. I'm looking at the battery more than I'm looking where I'm going around this track. So it's the most important thing."

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Alex Pantling / Getty Images

The safety car, called when Sergio Perez and Rafael Camara collided, helped Norris get back into contention.

"The pace was just as good in the first stint as it was in the second. It was just we were so vulnerable down the straight. A lot of it was just trying to figure out where to use the battery, where not to.

"I must be pressing like nine buttons a lap, trying to just get the correct things and make the battery work as it should and give ourselves a bit of a chance. Because we were so slow in the straights compared to others, we just had to do a lot to try and give ourselves any hope."

With two rounds remaining of the season, in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, Norris currently sits fifth in the drivers' championship with 264 points, level on points with Mercedes' George Russell, who slipped to fourth after the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

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