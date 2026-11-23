Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Lando Norris: "Looking at the battery more than where I'm going" in Las Vegas
The result leaves Norris fifth in the championship, level on points with George Russell
Lydia Mee
Published: Nov 23, 2026, 5:04 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Alex Pantling / Getty Images
Motorsport Papaya
For McLaren fans. Papaya news from Woking, with the latest on the drivers, the car, team strategy and every race weekend.
McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris says he spent more of the Las Vegas Grand Prix watching his battery than the road ahead, as he recovered from outside the points to second place.
The 2025 champion started third but was running 11th by lap 12, with the MCL40 losing out on the Las Vegas street circuit's long straights.
Norris had already called the car "awful in the straight" after qualifying, and the opening laps showed why.
"It was just, at the very beginning of the race, I was just trying to figure out the battery. I always just seemed to be on the bad side. Every time I got overtaken, I had no battery, someone else had more battery behind, and I just kept dropping back," he explained during the post-race press conference.
"The whole race was judging battery the whole time. I'm looking at the battery more than I'm looking where I'm going around this track. So it's the most important thing."
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Alex Pantling / Getty Images
The safety car, called when Sergio Perez and Rafael Camara collided, helped Norris get back into contention.
"The pace was just as good in the first stint as it was in the second. It was just we were so vulnerable down the straight. A lot of it was just trying to figure out where to use the battery, where not to.
"I must be pressing like nine buttons a lap, trying to just get the correct things and make the battery work as it should and give ourselves a bit of a chance. Because we were so slow in the straights compared to others, we just had to do a lot to try and give ourselves any hope."
With two rounds remaining of the season, in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, Norris currently sits fifth in the drivers' championship with 264 points, level on points with Mercedes' George Russell, who slipped to fourth after the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article F1 Qatar GP 2026: start time, schedule and how to watch
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Lydia Mee
Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"
Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity
Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff
More from
Lando Norris
"I actually liked it" – McLaren boss defends Piastri's four-letter outburst in Las Vegas GP
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
23 h
"I actually liked it" – McLaren boss defends Piastri's four-letter outburst in Las Vegas GP
Oscar Piastri questions "strange" pace deficit to other Mercedes-powered cars in Las Vegas
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Oscar Piastri questions "strange" pace deficit to other Mercedes-powered cars in Las Vegas
How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos
More from
McLaren
How McLaren tried to mitigate its Las Vegas F1 top speed deficit
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
How McLaren tried to mitigate its Las Vegas F1 top speed deficit
Lando Norris frustrated by McLaren's "shocking" top speed at Las Vegas GP qualifying
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Lando Norris frustrated by McLaren's "shocking" top speed at Las Vegas GP qualifying
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s
Formula 1
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s
Latest news
Tsunami RT announces 2027 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup entry in GTD
IMSA
IMSA IMSA 44 min
Tsunami RT announces 2027 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup entry in GTD
MotoGP riders pay tribute to Marc Marquez, label him the GOAT
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Portuguese GP
59 min
MotoGP riders pay tribute to Marc Marquez, label him the GOAT
F1 Qatar GP 2026: start time, schedule and how to watch
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP
1 h
F1 Qatar GP 2026: start time, schedule and how to watch
F1 Qatar GP 2026: UK times, schedule and how to watch
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP
1 h
F1 Qatar GP 2026: UK times, schedule and how to watch
Feature
Discover prime content
War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Stuart Codling
War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?
How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion
Mercedes on the ropes as Max Verstappen delivered knock-out in Las Vegas fight night
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Mercedes on the ropes as Max Verstappen delivered knock-out in Las Vegas fight night
Why F1's planned 2030 changes are a good compromise between old and new
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why F1's planned 2030 changes are a good compromise between old and new
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe