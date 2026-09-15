Lando Norris lost Madring F1 win because of impossible overtaking – McLaren
Had overtaking been easier, Andrea Stella believes Norris could have won the Spanish GP
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Federico Basile
McLaren Formula 1 team principal Andrea Stella says overtaking was too difficult at the Madring for Lando Norris to win the Spanish Grand Prix.
Norris took pole position at Madrid’s new street circuit and pulled away by six seconds in the first 12 laps of the race, which proved to be his downfall as he was too far ahead to pit when the virtual safety car was called.
After a seven-second tyre change, Norris found himself 16 seconds adrift of Kimi Antonelli. By lap 48 he had bridged the gap to the Italian and second-placed Max Verstappen, but never was able to make a move.
Stella therefore believes the slow stop made no difference to Norris’ result. “Because probably Lando would have [come out] anyhow behind [George] Russell,” he pointed out. “And even if not, it would have not been possible to overtake Verstappen and Antonelli.
“So, definitely, we take note that there's a lot of work to do in our operation. And it's not the first time that we have a slow stop. But in terms of the race itself, it didn't make a difference.”
The Madring track might be to blame. Sunday’s race featured just 10 overtaking moves, the least of the 2026 season so far – even fewer than Monaco, which had 11. Of those 10, four consisted in Valtteri Bottas or Lance Stroll getting passed at the back of the pack.
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images
Turn 5 was the heaviest braking zone but followed a curve, which made braking trickier, and was too narrow to allow for easy manoeuvres.
“When it comes to overtaking, it's a shame that it's so difficult,” Stella added. “It just requires a large, large lap time difference to be able to overtake. I think what F1 will have to review is whether there are some modifications required at this circuit in order to introduce an overtaking possibility.
“Because at the moment, the fact is that the straight may be long enough, but there's absolutely no way that two cars can enter [Turn] 5 together. So it's basically impossible an attempt of overtaking – which is a bit of a shame, because I think if overtaking was possible today, we would have [had] Lando regaining the lead, because the pace advantage was significant.”
Share Or Save This Story
F1 doesn't need to change its VSC rules despite Lando Norris' Spain loss
Kimi Antonelli's Spanish GP win will still "sting", says James Hinchcliffe
Lando Norris completes first full test in McLaren’s Le Mans Hypercar
Guenther Steiner criticises Lando Norris's Coca-Cola Spanish GP moment as 'unprofessional'
Why F1 should avoid knee-jerk rule changes after Lando Norris' Madrid heartbreak
How Kimi Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten
Latest news
Lando Norris lost Madring F1 win because of impossible overtaking – McLaren
Five ways F1 can fix the Madring for next year's Spanish GP
Mercedes explains why George Russell pitted under VSC at Madring
Tech3 confirms Pol Espargaro for Austrian GP as Vinales' replacement
F1 doesn't need to change its VSC rules despite Lando Norris' Spain loss
Why Lando Norris doesn’t buy George Russell’s driving style theory
How Kimi Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten
How Norris unfurled a surprising - and "unrepeatable" - Spanish GP pole lap
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments